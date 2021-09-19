Watch
'Kids Free San Diego' offers freebies all October at local attractions, restaurants

Mark Saunders
The San Diego Zoo at Balboa Park.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 19, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This October, kids will be able to enjoy attractions around San Diego County for free during the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion.

More than 100 attractions, restaurants, and hotels are offering freebies for kids during the entire month of October, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park museums, the San Diego Zoo, and more.

Kids can visit the following attractions for free with a paid adult admission:

  • The New Children's Museum
  • SeaWorld San Diego
  • LEGOLAND California
  • San Diego Zoo
  • Birch Aquarium
  • Fleet Science Center

Dining freebies for kids with a paying adult include:

  • Humphreys La Jolla Grill
  • Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp
  • Hotel Republic San Diego
  • Catamaran Resort
  • Galaxy Taco

A full list of attractions, restaurants, and hotels participating in "Kids Free San Diego" can be found here.

