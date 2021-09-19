'Kids Free San Diego' offers freebies all October at local attractions, restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This October, kids will be able to enjoy attractions around San Diego County for free during the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion.

More than 100 attractions, restaurants, and hotels are offering freebies for kids during the entire month of October, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park museums, the San Diego Zoo, and more.

Kids can visit the following attractions for free with a paid adult admission:



The New Children's Museum

SeaWorld San Diego

LEGOLAND California

San Diego Zoo

Birch Aquarium

Fleet Science Center

Dining freebies for kids with a paying adult include:



Humphreys La Jolla Grill

Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp

Hotel Republic San Diego

Catamaran Resort

Galaxy Taco

A full list of attractions, restaurants, and hotels participating in "Kids Free San Diego" can be found here.