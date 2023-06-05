Ice Cube headlining Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam concert in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — West Coast Hip Hop legend and pioneer Ice Cube is set to headline one of the biggest Old School concerts of the year right here in San Diego.

Oshea Jackson, also a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A, is headlining The Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam on Friday, October 13 at the Pechanga Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is lined up with other heavy hitters such as Warren G, Rob Base, Sugar Hill Gang, Lighter Shade of Brown, Grandmaster Melle Mel, and Scorpio of the Furious Five. Concert officials say a surprise special guest will be announced closer to the show.

Tickets for the Throwback Jam go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.