Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Ice Cube headlining Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam concert in San Diego

NASCAR Clash Auto Racing
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Rapper Ice Cube performs during a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NASCAR Clash Auto Racing
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 14:34:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — West Coast Hip Hop legend and pioneer Ice Cube is set to headline one of the biggest Old School concerts of the year right here in San Diego.

Oshea Jackson, also a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A, is headlining The Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam on Friday, October 13 at the Pechanga Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is lined up with other heavy hitters such as Warren G, Rob Base, Sugar Hill Gang, Lighter Shade of Brown, Grandmaster Melle Mel, and Scorpio of the Furious Five. Concert officials say a surprise special guest will be announced closer to the show.

Tickets for the Throwback Jam go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!