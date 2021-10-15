Dia de los Muertos celebration returning to downtown Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — In its grand, annual tradition, the city of Oceanside will celebrate the Mexican holiday known as "Dia de los Muertos" at the end of the month with a big, colorful bash lively enough to wake the dead.

On October 24, this vibrant event will showcase over 25 altars built in memory of loved ones, traditional dancers, Classic Car Show, a shopping Mercado, live entertainment, and children activity areas.

Friends of Oceanside Dia de los Muertos

Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is the annual celebration to honor and remember lost loved ones. Friends and families come together to offer hospitality to the spirits of loved ones during this Mexican tradition.

During the celebration, the graves of those lost are cleaned and altars are built for loved ones, decorated with photos, food and drinks, stories, and other mementos.

"At the heart of the festival was the use of more than 30,000 marigolds, the traditional Dia de los Muertos flower, grown especially for the day by Oceanside’s own, Mellano Flower Company since the festival’s inception," said Cathy Nykiel, the Board President.

The 20th Annual Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival is organized by the non-profit organization, Friends of Oceanside Dia de los Muertos.

This year’s entertainment includes: Ballet Folk Lorico from Sangre Mestiza, Calpulli, The Danza de los Rubios, Danza de los Diablos, and the Catrina Contest.

