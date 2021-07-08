Halloween Time, Oogie Boogie Bash return to Disneyland, California Adventure this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disneyland fans who have missed their yearly dose of Halloween magic at the theme park will get their chance at some spooky fun this year.

From Sept. 3 to Oct. 31, Disneyland and California Adventure parks are bringing back several fall favorites for visitors to celebrate the season, like the parks' Halloween Time, Plaza de la Familia, and Oogie Boogie Bash.

Halloween favorites like the Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark, and characters and villains throughout the parks return for the celebration. The parks will also be dressed to impress with fall decor, delicious seasonal treats, and fun merchandise perfect for any Disney fan.

At California Adventure, Plaza de la Familia will feature Dia de los Muertos-themed festivities with characters from "Coco" through Nov. 2. Guests will also be able to savor the tastes of season treats at the park, enjoy live entertainment, and browse through some specially-themed merchandise.

The Oogie Boogie Bash is a fan-favorite. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., visitors of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through Disneyland after-hours and run into some fun and frightening characters around the park. Over at California Adventure, immersive trick or treating, immersive trails, a villains grove at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and a "Frightfully Fun Parade" will take over the parks. Tickets for the special event will go on sale on July 13. The bash will be held on 25 select nights throughout the Halloween Time event.

More information on the Halloween and fall fun at Disneyland and California Adventure can be found online here.