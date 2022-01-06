Garth Brooks returning to San Diego for first time in 7 years with Petco Park concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Country music star Garth Brooks is set to perform at Petco Park this March in his only west coast stop on his Stadium Tour.

The performance comes to downtown San Diego on Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m., and marks Brooks' first stop in San Diego in seven years.

While it will be Brooks' first performance at Petco Park, he'll be in familiar territory. Many Friar fans will remember Brooks was invited to camp with the team for Spring Training in 1999.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Garth Brooks to Petco Park for his first visit to San Diego in seven years,” said Erik Greupner, CEO of the Padres, in a release. “Our venue and its location in downtown San Diego offer the perfect setting for a premium entertainment experience. Being selected as the only West Coast stop on Garth’s Stadium Tour further establishes Petco Park as an iconic entertainment venue in Southern California. We look forward to welcoming music fans from all over the western region for an unforgettable show.”

Tickets for the concert are $94.95 all-inclusive and will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. online here. Tickets can also be purchased through the Ticketmaster app or by phone at 1-877-654-2784.