Family-friendly Halloween events happening around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's that time of year again when a slight chill is in the air and San Diego pulls out all the stops for Halloween.

Some events are free for families and others may require purchased admission. (And don't forget, it's Kids Free October!) But all are sure to be a frightfully fun time for everyone.

As part of the festivities, here's a list of family-friendly events across the county.

Pumpkin Patches

Several pumpkin patches will open across San Diego County, with some offering more than just pumpkins. The Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center will have tractor hayrides, straw maze, petting zoo, BBQ, and kettle corn. Oma’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakeside will also offer wagon rides, games and a large play area. PB Pumpkin Patch will host a pumpkin carving area with everything guests need to carve their pumpkins.

Amusement Parks

LEGOLAND California Brick-or-Treat: Rides will stay open late and kids will be able to trick-or-treat at LEGOLAND California during Brick-or-Treat. Live entertainment and fun decor around the park will keep the party going, and there's plenty of fun treats for the family. The park's Sea Life aquarium will also host some season fun. (Link to info, tickets, dates)

SeaWorld’s Spooktacular: For those wanting a more family-friendly experience, SeaWorld’s Spooktacular returns for daytime fun on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. Kids of all ages can dress up and trick-or-treat around the park. There will also be a hay maze, a Spooktacular Costume Party and much more. This event is included with regular park admission.

San Diego Zoo Halgloween: HalGLOWeen returns to the San Diego Zoo for five weekends in October (Friday to Sunday, except Oct. 30). This family-friendly event is an annual spectacular full of entertainment and interactive festivities. Children ages 11 and under are free.

Knott's Spooky Farm: Knott's Spooky Farm returns this month with more Halloween fun for the entire family Thursdays to Sundays through Oct. 31. Kids can trick or treat and interact with an array of spooky but friendly shopkeepers while showing off their costumes. They can also visit the Livery Stable and get close and personal with the Creepy Critters of Calico. Families can also enjoy photo ops at the pumpkin patch, and decorate cookies or pumpkins, a parade, a Halloween-themed show at the Birdcage Theater, The Great Pumpkin Palooza show at the Camp Snoopy Theater and much more.

Fall Festivals

Belmont Park Fall Fest: Some fall time fun at San Diego's beachside amusement park can be found at Belmont Park this week, with trick-or-treating every Sunday at the park, a daily pumpkin patch for the kids, and games and attractions for the whole family. (Link to info, tickets, dates)

Halloween at the Station: Liberty Station's free event invites families out for a day of trick-or-treating throughout the Liberty Station Arts District, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, costume contests, games, and more Halloween surprises.

Hauntfest on Main: Tons of family Halloween fun will line Main St. in downtown El Cajon this season, where families can check out costume contests, carnival rides and games, face painting, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, crafts, and much more.

Trick-or-Treat on India Street: Grab your spookiest or silliest costume and trick-or-treat in Little Italy during this family-friendly event with India Street's businesses. Stops will be giving out candy in this safe trick-or-treating excursion along with more fun down the street.

