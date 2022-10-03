'Kids Free San Diego' 2022: Freebies for kids all October at attractions, restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — That time of the year is around again when kids will be able to enjoy attractions around San Diego County for free during the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion.
During the month of October, more than 100 attractions, restaurants, and hotels are offering freebies for kids, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park museums, the San Diego Zoo, and more.
The promotion runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and age ranges for child admission vary between attractions, so be sure to check out each attraction's child admission details.
Kids can visit the following attractions for free with a paid adult admission:
- Belmont Park
- The Gondola Company
- LEGOLAND
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- SeaWorld
- San Diego Whale Watch
- Oceanside Adventures
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Davey's Locker Whale Watching & Sportsfishing
- Lions Tigers & Bears
- Flagship Cruises & Events
- Murder n' Mayhem, Embarcadero Waterfront History Tour
- San Diego Speed Boat Adventures
- Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego
- Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego
- Paradise Point
- City Cruises
Some dining freebies for kids with a paying adult include:
- Maryjane's - Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego - La Jolla
- La Jolla Shores Hotel
- Carnitas Snack Shack
- Blue Wave Bar and Grill
- Town and Country Resort
- Casa Guadalajara
- Amigo Spot and Waffle Spot
- Torreyana Grille
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Bayside
- Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp
- The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa
Hotel freebies for kids with a paying adult include:
- Ocean Park Inn
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Z
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Glorietta Bay Inn
- La Valencia Hotel
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Town and Country Resort
- Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel & Marina
- The Dana on Mission Bay
- Kings Inn
- Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
A full list of attractions, restaurants, and hotels participating in "Kids Free San Diego" can be found here.