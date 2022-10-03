'Kids Free San Diego' 2022: Freebies for kids all October at attractions, restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — That time of the year is around again when kids will be able to enjoy attractions around San Diego County for free during the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion.

During the month of October, more than 100 attractions, restaurants, and hotels are offering freebies for kids, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park museums, the San Diego Zoo, and more.

The promotion runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and age ranges for child admission vary between attractions, so be sure to check out each attraction's child admission details.

Kids can visit the following attractions for free with a paid adult admission:

Some dining freebies for kids with a paying adult include:

Hotel freebies for kids with a paying adult include:

A full list of attractions, restaurants, and hotels participating in "Kids Free San Diego" can be found here.