Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Are you ready for the World's Hottest Tour? Latin pop star Bad Bunny makes his return to San Diego, but this time at Petco Park.

After a two-year hiatus, the Taste of Gaslamp will make its return this weekend.

A family tradition for more than 40 years speeds to the finish line on Mission Bay. Plus, scare yourself silly as a spooky SeaWorld Halloween event premieres on Friday.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend around San Diego:

THURSDAY

Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $52 and up

The Old Globe presents the world premiere of this screen-to-stage musical adaptation of Aditya Chopra’s 1995 Bollywood rom-com film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It's the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend.

FRIDAY

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro

Where: Oceanside; Cost: FREE

(Friday-Sunday) The largest female surfing event in the world hits Oceanside this weekend, showcasing all-girls action sports competitions and festivities. The event will include female-inspired vendors, activities and amazing entertainment.

Howl-O-Scream

Where: SeaWorld; Cost: $39 and up

From Sept. 16 through Halloween night, guests will howl, scream, and shriek as they escape roaming haunts rampaging through scare zones and haunted houses. And if you're up for the challenge, guest can ride their favorite coaster in the dark. Howl-O-Scream is recommended for 13+ and is a separately ticketed nighttime event.

San Diego BayFair

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $15-$45

(Friday-Sunday) Enjoy a weekend on the bay during San Diego Bayfair's family-fun festival of boats, beach party, action sports and boat racing, live music, and more.

Partying for a Purpose

Where: Crosby Estates; Cost: $50-$250

The gorgeous Crosby Estates home will be transformed into a concert venue starring Queen Nation, the Queen tribute Band that was inducted into The California Music Hall of Fame in 2020. The event will feature a best dressed contest, food, photos, a silent auction, entertainment, and more.

SATURDAY

Taste of the Gaslamp

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: $45 - $55

Taste of Gaslamp showcases the historic district's dining options with samples from 24 different restaurants, a self-guided tour, and beer garden that will offer three complimentary beer tastings.

Bad Bunny Concert

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Latin pop star Bad Bunny will preform for the first time as Petco Park as the backdrop. Bad Bunny has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year.

Oceanside Harbor Days

Where: Oceanside Harbor; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Oceanside packs two days with fun on the harbor, featuring a costume party for kids, live music, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden, and more. The fun is happening from 9- 5 p.m. on both days.

Bonitafest Performing Arts Festival

Where: Sweetwater Community Church; Cost: FREE

The event celebrates the heritage and spirit of Bonita with live performances, delicious food, arts and crafts, and more! All money benefits the Bonita Vista High School Vocal Music Department.

Classic Longboard Surfing Contest

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Free to watch, $30-$40 to compete

Grab your vintage surfboard (or beach chair) and gather for a nostalgic longboard competition at the North Side of Crystal Pier. All contestants must surf on 1969 or older longboards, 9’ or longer, with no leash.

Rhythm 'N' Brews Concert

Where: Lakeside; Cost: $25

This Saturday will be the inaugural Lakeside Arena Rhythm ‘N’ Brews concert! The concert will feature live local music from the Farmers, Sara Petite, Farm Truck and Barbwire. Visitors will also experience dancing, vendors, food and local brews from BNS Brewery. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Amps & Ales

Where: Downtown Chula Vista; Cost: $45-$60

Craft beer connoisseurs will enjoy unlimited tastings of award-winning hops from more than 40 local and international breweries while taking in the live sounds from 2 stages. The festival will be headlined by B-Side Players and Cumbia Machin, The Routine, The Gravities and other acts will also be performing.

SUNDAY

Annual Harvest for Hope

Where: Harbor Island; Cost: Varies

The annual “Harvest for Hope” fundraiser is being held to support families with children battling cancer. The event will feature dishes from many local restaurants including Coasterra, Thorn Brewing, Great Maple, Hash House A Go Go, Sushi on a Roll and more.

