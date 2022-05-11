The annual Taste of Gaslamp returns June 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a two-year hiatus, the Taste of Gaslamp will make its return on Saturday, June 18.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., locals and tourists alike can stroll through the iconic Gaslamp Quarter and indulge in a culinary adventure, stopping at over 20 restaurants across 16 square city blocks. For guests 21 and over, the Taste of Gaslamp Beer Garden offers three complimentary beer tastings at the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation’s Davis-Horton House Park.

General admission for the event is $45 in advance and $55 on the day of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.gaslamp.org/tasteofgaslamp or call 619-233-5008.