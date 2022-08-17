SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream returns for another terrifying season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Get ready to face your fears as Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld San Diego on select nights from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31.

Following the successful “inaugural fear,” this separate ticketed nighttime event is for mature audiences. This year promises to be even more terrifying with more haunted houses, scare zones, heart-pounding live performance shows, and frightfully delicious food and drink options.

Haunted Houses

There is no turning back as guests wander through dark passageways and round, dimly lit corners to avoid the creatures lurking ahead. This year Howl-O-Scream will see the return of three houses and the addition of two new ones.

Starting with the return of Nightmare Experiment, where fans will have flashbacks to the nightmares caused by experiments that went wrong, the sound of slicing from Simon the Butcher and his crew at Simon’s Slaughterhouse and the spirits and mortals lurking at Death Water Bayou.

This year will also see the addition of two new houses yet to be revealed but promise to be just a chilling.

Scare Zones

Guests will have even fewer places to hide, with six scare zones sprinkled across the park, offering immersive terror at every corner. This year marks the return of the Deadly Toys zone, Graveyard zone, La Llorona, and the Hauntings zone. The scares will be heightened this year with the addition of two all-new scare zones predicted to be just as horrifying.

Frightful Show and Entertainment

Before the scares begin, guests will be treated to a SCARE-emony to kick off the event every evening with music and ghoulish introductions to the creatures who call the event home. New to the event, guests will also be treated to a thrilling and high-energy show along with DJs and party zones to dance away the frights.

Coasters

The event wouldn’t be complete without a few more trills added to the mix. Guests can take the ultimate dive and ride Emperor, Electric Eel and Journey to Atlantis in the dark.

Tickets

Those dying to experience Howl-O-Scream can purchase tickets at up to 55% off during the Monster Sale through Aug. 21 (regularly $79.99). For those wanting more chills, the unlimited admission is $99. Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event that is not included with the regular admission to SeaWorld San Diego, Annual Pass, or Fun Card.

Tickets can be purchased here.

SeaWorld’s Spooktacular

For those wanting a more family-friendly experience, SeaWorld’s Spooktacular returns for daytime fun on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. Kids of all ages can dress up and trick-or-treat around the park. There will also be a hay maze, a Spooktacular Costume Party and much more. This event is included with regular park admission.

