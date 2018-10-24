Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 25 - 28

Fleet Week continues this weekend, bringing a host of educational and hands-on military opportunities to San Diegans. San Diego's Mac N' Cheese Fest also returns this weekend, bringing some delicious mac n' cheese and craft beer pairings to Waterfront Park.
Where: The Whaley House, Old Town; Cost: $13 - $15
(Thursday - Sunday) You've heard the rumors, now take a step inside to discover the history behind The Whaley House. Special October tours can be booked this month, leading groups through the storied history of the Whaley House in San Diego and, of course, its permanent guests...
Where: Broadway Pier and Port Pavilion; Cost: Varies
(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Fleet Week packs military displays and vehicles, ship tours, and hands-on experiences with military technology for the public. Many of the events will be held at the Broadway Pier and Port Pavilion.
Get ready for a night under the stars and surrounded by the rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine. Friday night includes pumpkin carving, s'mores, and campfire fun! Saturday morning, guests can take part in a costume contest and watch a special feeding session with the big cats and bears.
Super Dentists of Eastlake's annual fall party brings together carnival games, costume contests, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, and more free for the public! Guests can grab goody bags and also trade in candy for cash!
Get a taste of some cheesiness from some of the best restaurants around at San Diego's Mac N' Cheese Fest, even getting the opportunity to pair them with some of the region's craft beers, wines, and other beverages! General admission includes unlimited mac n' cheese samples so come hungry!
Mission San Luis Rey celebrates Dia de los Muertos with altar displays, chalk cemetery, carnival rides, a classic car show, traditional foods, and a special show from Mission Elementary's mariachi program!
(Runs Friday - Sunday) As the sun sets on the San Diego Zoo this weekend, a lineup of fun family events kicks off. Come dressed up to celebrate Halloween with live music and shows, featured creatures animal experiences, and spooky activities for kids.
The Liberty Station arts community celebrates Halloween with a roundup of fun, free events for the family, including live entertainment, trick-or-treating throughout the district, activities for kids, and more. Come dressed in your Halloween best!