Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 25 - 28

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Halloween season is upon us with a ton of fun, free family events around town to get into the ghoulish spirit.

Halloween events from free trick-or-treating events and festivals like Trick-or-Treat on India Street, Halloween Spooktacular, and Halloween at the Station.

Dia de los Muertos celebrations also get in gear, with events in North Park, Oceanside, and Encinitas.

Not interested in anything here? Check out the 10News community events calendar for a look at even more things to do!

Fleet Week continues this weekend, bringing a host of educational and hands-on military opportunities to San Diegans. San Diego's Mac N' Cheese Fest also returns this weekend, bringing some delicious mac n' cheese and craft beer pairings to Waterfront Park.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Halloween at Whaley House

Where: The Whaley House, Old Town; Cost: $13 - $15

(Thursday - Sunday) You've heard the rumors, now take a step inside to discover the history behind The Whaley House. Special October tours can be booked this month, leading groups through the storied history of the Whaley House in San Diego and, of course, its permanent guests...

Fleet Week

Where: Broadway Pier and Port Pavilion; Cost: Varies

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Fleet Week packs military displays and vehicles, ship tours, and hands-on experiences with military technology for the public. Many of the events will be held at the Broadway Pier and Port Pavilion.

FRIDAY

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

Where: India Street, Little Italy; Cost: Free

Little Italy's annual trick-or-treating party is back! Take your little ghouls out for some fun on India St. where businesses will be handing out candy and treats in Little Italy's newly opened plaza.

Lions Tigers & Bears’ Spooky Campover

Where: Lions Tigers & Bears, Alpine; Cost: $35 - $80

Get ready for a night under the stars and surrounded by the rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine. Friday night includes pumpkin carving, s'mores, and campfire fun! Saturday morning, guests can take part in a costume contest and watch a special feeding session with the big cats and bears.

SATURDAY

Halloween Spooktacular

Where: The Super Dentists, Eastlake; Cost: Free

Super Dentists of Eastlake's annual fall party brings together carnival games, costume contests, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, and more free for the public! Guests can grab goody bags and also trade in candy for cash!

Day of the Dead Festival North Park

Where: North Park; Cost: Free

North Park's Dia de los Muertos celebration will bring together a community altar, craft workshops, live music, food, and more.

San Diego Mac N' Cheese Fest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $40 - $70

Get a taste of some cheesiness from some of the best restaurants around at San Diego's Mac N' Cheese Fest, even getting the opportunity to pair them with some of the region's craft beers, wines, and other beverages! General admission includes unlimited mac n' cheese samples so come hungry!

SUNDAY

Dia de los Muertos, Oceanside

Where: Mission San Luis Rey; Cost: Free

Mission San Luis Rey celebrates Dia de los Muertos with altar displays, chalk cemetery, carnival rides, a classic car show, traditional foods, and a special show from Mission Elementary's mariachi program!

HalGLOWeen at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: $44 - $60

(Runs Friday - Sunday) As the sun sets on the San Diego Zoo this weekend, a lineup of fun family events kicks off. Come dressed up to celebrate Halloween with live music and shows, featured creatures animal experiences, and spooky activities for kids.

Halloween at the Station

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

The Liberty Station arts community celebrates Halloween with a roundup of fun, free events for the family, including live entertainment, trick-or-treating throughout the district, activities for kids, and more. Come dressed in your Halloween best!