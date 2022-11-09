Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 10 - 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As one of the most iconic music stars, Elton John is finally ending his music touring career by going on tour one last time and making a stop in America's Finest City.

The Del Mar Racetrack will kick off its fall season and with several Veteran's Day events planned there is plenty to do this weekend.

Here's a look at some events to check out this weekend in San Diego:

WEDNESDAY

Elton John: Farewell Yellowbrick Road The Final Tour

Where: Petco Park; Cost: varies

Elton John is heading back onto the road and making a stop in America's Finest City for the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour."

THURSDAY

Hamilton

Where: San Diego Civic Theater; Cost: Varies

The Broadway smash-hit musical "Hamilton" will return to downtown San Diego Civic Theater this week and will run through Nov. 20. Just like last time, tickets to the show are red-hot.

FRIDAY

Escondido VetFest Parade and Festival

Where: Grand Avenue; Cost: Free

The American Legion J.B. Clark Post 149 will host a parade starting at 9:30 a.m. and the festival at Post 149 at 230 E. Park Ave. starts at noon that will include a Veterans Day ceremony, auction, kids zone and much more.

Bing Crosby Fall Racing Season

Where: Del Mar Racetrack; Cost: Varies

(Runs until Dec. 4) The Del Mar Racetrack kicks the fall racing season with the Bing Crosby Racing season featuring 15 stake races in 13 days. Along with horse racing, the season will also feature events like Uncorked: Wine Fest, Bruch & Brews event, College Day, Thanksgiving Day and more. In honor of Veteran’s Day, free admission will be gifted to those with a Military ID.

Little Italy 'Street Food' Foodie Tour

Where: Little Italy; Cost: $64.95

Go on a culinary tour adventure and sample Italian and Italian American favorites each week from 11:15 p.m. -1:15 p.m. Taste iconic dishes from South Philly, Naples, Palermo, Sicily and Torino while learning a bit about Little Italy from a local.

Coronado Island Film Festival Salute to Veterans

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Theater

The Coronado Island Film Festival returns to Coronado Island to celebrate the magical art of visual storytelling and showcase the next generation of filmmakers. In honor of Veterans Day, the festival will host a salute to Veterans at 11 a.m. that will include a concert with the 45-piece Coronado Concert Band. There will also be a military art installation and much more.

SATURDAY

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: Varies

The Grand Tasting event is your chance to enjoy the city’s wide range of food and beverage options.

North Park Vegan Food Popup

Where: North Park Mini Park, located at 3812 29th St; Cost: Varies

The inaugural North Park Vegan Food Popup will feature a broad range of foods from across the world and vegan-friendly products including apparel, jewelry, beauty, wellness, home goods and much more.

SUNDAY

Hillcrest Farmers Market

Where: Normal Street between University Ave. and Lincoln Ave.; Cost: Varies

The Hillcrest Farmer's Market hosts over 175 vendors who offer a wide variety of locally grown produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, clothing, and more. The market also has a large variety of prepared and hot international food items along with live music every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

