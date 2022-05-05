Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 5 - 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mother's Day weekend has plenty of options for San Diegans to head outside with mom and enjoy our city!

Gator By The Bay will be running throughout the weekend, giving locals a taste of fresh Louisiana crawfish, live music, and more during a massive food and music festival.

Plus, San Diegans have one last chance to visit the seasonal blooms of The Flower Fields in Carlsbad this weekend.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Cinco de Mayo Events

Where: Various; Cost: Your call!

We have plenty of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the history behind why we celebrate on our website, including deals at local restaurants, festivities, and parades.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo celebrations across San Diego

Gator by the Bay

Where: Spanish Landing Park; Cost: Free - $240

(Thur. - Sunday) Celebrate Louisiana's rich culture in San Diego's annual Gator By The Bay music and food festival. More than 100 musical acts and 10,000 pounds of crawfish straight from Louisiana will be had at Spanish Landing Park over the four-day festival.

FRIDAY

The Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $10 - $22

Carlsbad's famed flower fields is wrapping up it's season this weekend. It your last chance to peruse through 50 acres of beautiful variations of Ranunculus flowers, an artists garden, floral displays, enjoy Flower Flow Yoga, live entertainment, and more.

Eric Church

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $44 and up

America's Finest City will welcome country music star Eric Church this weekend. Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, along with multiple Grammy nominations. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Mic Drop Comedy Opening

Where: Kearny Mesa; Cost: Varies

The brand new comedy club is opening at the space formerly occupied by the Comedy Palace. Ninety minute shows will be performed Wednesdays through Sundays, with boozy brunch Sunday-themed shows, and more.

“In the Heights”

Where: San Diego Musical Theatre; Cost: $40 - $75

"In the Heights" is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical about a community of friends and family in New York’s heavily Latino Washington Heights neighborhood. There are multiple showings at the San Diego Musical Theatre until June 5.

SATURDAY

Reader Tacotopia

Where: Golden Hill Park; Cost: $65

Enjoy unlimited taco tastings, full-sized beer pours, margaritas, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, lawn games, and more. At the end of the day, attendees will ultimately decide who will win the Best Taco Award.

World of Orchids

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $5-$18

Guests will find themselves surrounded by specialty specimens, unique cultivars, rare plants, and stylish floral designs with cut orchids. Your ticket to the Botanic Garden includes admission to the orchid show.

Plays by Young Writers Festival

Where: Rolando; Cost: $20 - $50

San Diego’s Playwrights Project opens its 37th annual festival both online and in-person of award-winning plays by California teen authors. This year’s four plays were all filmed for streaming but an in-person opening-night screening party is planned followed by receptions with the writers.

SUNDAY

Mother's Day Events

Where: Everywhere!; Cost: Your call!

Don't forget! Sunday is Mother's Day! We have plenty of ways to celebrate mom on our website, including deals at local restaurants and festivities.

RELATED: Mother's Day 2022: 14 brunches & celebrations in San Diego

This Empty World

Where: Balboa Park; Cost:

The Museum of Photographic Arts will display the works of Nick Brandt. The exhibit envisions a world overwhelmed by development, where there is no longer space for animals to survive.

