Mother's Day 2022: 14 brunches & celebrations in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The women who gave birth to us deserve to be celebrated, and if you're looking for different events to spoil your mom, there are plenty of festivities right here in the San Diego area to take advantage of.

Brunches:

Animae — Chef Tara Monsod and her team will be extending their hours at Animae beyond dinner service for a special one-time Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 8. It is $80 per person and the hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant says it will be serving an Asian-influenced brunch menu highlighting flavors and experiences that encompass Chef Tara’s AAPI roots featuring four courses. Reservations can be made here.

James Tran

Garibaldi — This rooftop restaurant which can be found within the InterContinental Hotel San Diego says it is offering a mouthwatering Sardinian-inspired Mother’s Day brunch with a view. Reservations can be made here.

Diana Rose

Madison — The restaurant says its brunch menu features Mediterranean-inspired fare and refreshing cocktails, making it the ideal celebration for moms who transport their taste buds to a sun-drenched villa in the Mediterranean. Brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on weekends and reservations can be made for parties of up to eight via Madison on Park’s website .

Courtesy of Madison on Park

Puesto — Puesto is offering a Margaritas for Mama deal, where all moms will receive a complimentary Puesto Perfect Margarita, "a simple and balanced Puesto favorite made with tequila reposado, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a hint of agave nectar." Reservations are available via the Puesto website .

Anne Watson

Ranch 45 — The restaurant is offering two Mother’s Day Pick Up Menus in addition to an on-site brunch. The first pick-up menu, which serves four, includes the options of Smoked Salmon Benedict ($88) or the Brant Rib Roast ($200) with roast potatoes, Chino Farms vegetables, and a gem lettuce salad, in addition to sweet treats including an Assortment of Breakfast Pastries ($35) or Strawberry Crepes ($55). The second pick-up menu, which serves two, includes an Artisan Quiche with Chino Farms Artichoke & Squash ($35) or Brandt Beef Bacon & Cheese served with local greens, mustard thyme, and vinaigrette. Orders can be placed here or make a reservation via the Ranch 45 website.

Haley Hill

Valentina — Every mom deserves a European vacation, but if you haven’t made travel plans, this Leucadia restaurant is bringing Europe to you. Treat mom to brunch at Valentina, a European-style bistro and wine bar located in Leucadia along Highway 101 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Indulge in Valentina’s signature dishes including the Paella de Mariscos made with Spanish Saffron Rice, Chorizo and Seafood Mix and the Mother’s Day special, Spanish-influenced Crab Benedict to be perfectly paired with their expansive list of natural wines and bubbles from producers ranging from the mountains of Napa Valley to the rolling hills of the Rhône. If brunch isn’t for you, Valentina is also offering Mother’s Day dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a handful of specialty dishes to treat mom. Menu highlights include a Caviar, Oysters, and Salmon with Spanish Red Rice, Roasted Zucchini, and Saffron Sauce. But don’t forget dessert, Valentina is offering a specialty chocolate dessert that will end your Mother’s Day on a high note.

Kimberly Motos/Kimberly Motos

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort — Treat mom to brunch, bubbles, and relaxation this Mother’s Day at Lakehouse Hotel & Resort. Book their ‘Mom’s Weekend Retreat’ Stay Package that includes a mimosa flight delivered to the room, one complimentary ticket to Mother’s Day Brunch, and a waived resort fee. Brunch will be served on Mother’s Day starting at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. After brunch, enjoy live music and lawn games on the Lakeside lawn to complete a lovely Mother’s Day.

Alexis Metz

Barley Mash — Down in the Gaslamp, Barley Mash is serving up a few Mother’s Day specials for brunch. Kick off the morning with one of their specialty gin cocktails such as the Day By The Pool and the Spa Day. Light and refreshing, they’re the perfect way to ease into a fun and boozy brunch. For the main event, try their exclusive Breakfast In Bed with fried green tomatoes, peppered bacon, poached eggs, and a roasted red pepper hollandaise, or get straight into the sweets with their High Tea breakfast, with lemon curd and lavender Chantilly cream on an Earl Grey Dutch.

Dicicco’s — Take your family to a cozy brunch this Mother’s Day at Dicicco’s. It’s the hearty Italian brunch you’ve been waiting for with items like the Everything Bagel Spiced Breakfast Pizza or Lobster Benedict with polenta cake, wilted spinach, crispy parmesan potato and prosecco hollandaise. You can also enjoy the fresh Vegetable Frittata, made with ricotta, basil pesto, grilled toast, and crispy parmesan potato, or Nutella Crostata. They’ve even created specials for the kids with items such as 2 Eggs Any Style and their fluffy French Toast. Have a family brunch at a beloved family restaurant this Mother’s Day at DiCicco’s, located in Escondido.

Fish Shop — Fresh seafood, anyone? Head over to one of San Diego’s famous Fish Shop locations for a light and tasty lunch. Throughout Mother’s Day weekend, all three locations – PB, Encinitas, and Point Loma - will be offering discount cards for moms to use at their next visit! Stop in for a chance to win $1 off your next glass of wine or beer, 10% off your next purchase, or $5 off your next purchase, and treat your mom to some of the freshest seafood in San Diego this Mother’s Day at Fish Shop.

Fish Shop

Celebrations/Deals:

Le Parfait Paris — Le Parfait Paris is offering its Macaron Variety Pack in honor of Mother's Day. The variety pack includes Caramel Sea Salt, Galaxie Chocolate, Vanilla White Chocolate, Sicilian Pistachio, California Strawberry, California Raspberry, Key Lime Pie, S'mores, and more. San Diegans can order in person at one of Le Parfait’s locations including Downtown San Diego, Liberty Public Market, Del Mar, Anaheim Packing District, and their newest location opening in Coronado. Boxes of 12 macarons are $35.99, boxes of 24 macarons are $55.99, and boxes of 48 macarons are $99.99.

Courtesy of Le Parfait Paris

Belmont Park — Belmont Park is in full bloom this Mother’s Day! Spend the day at Belmont Park and enjoy vibrant artwork, specialty sips, a flower truck, and live entertainment. Stop by the flower truck on Sunday, May 8 where there will be flowers for moms all day. Treat mom to a specialty spring cocktail at one of the boardwalk restaurants, Cannonball , Beach House, or Draft , and order the Spring Buzz cocktail made with Tito’s Vodka, Lemon, Rose, Wild Berries, and Edible Flowers or grab a MOMosa, discounted for all moms! Enjoy live music in the food court from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and buy mom something special at the Markers Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Belmont Park

One Paseo — One Paseo is hosting a stunning flower pop-up with Posie’s Floral Co. Offering blooms of every type, the floral arrangements from Posie’s will brighten any mom's day. Once the shopping and gifting is complete, treat mom to a meal at one of the many eateries in the urban village. From casual dining at Tocaya or URBN to a sit-down dinner at North Italia or Nick’s Del Mar, there’s no wrong choice! End the day with treats from Le Macaron, SusieCakes, or Salt & Straw to complete the sweetest Mother’s Day.

Taryn Holland

Cork & Knife — Stop your new favorite local wine and artisan meat and cheese boutique for exclusive Mother’s Day Baskets or a custom Charcuterie Board! Visit one of Cork & Knife’s two SoCal locations - in Escondido or Rancho Santa Fe - to order and pick up a thoughtful and delicious gift for your mother this May. Mother’s Day Baskets and Boards can be customized for guests, with baskets that include wine and other delicious goodies, starting at $50. Be sure to call in and place an order while supplies last!