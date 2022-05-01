Cinco de Mayo celebrations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Throughout San Diego, residents will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a variety of events.

Although Cinco De Mayo is often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, it commemorates the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

With that said, here’s a look at some celebrations happening across San Diego:

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo

When: Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun)

Cost: Free

Kicking off the festivities is Fiesta Cinco de Mayo in Old Town on Saturday, April 30. The celebration will have live music, performances, food, drinks, Lucha Libre wrestling, bustling mercado and activities for the whole family. For more information, visit CincoDeMayoOldTown.com.

Viva La Musica

When: Weekends, May 7 to May 22

Where: Sea World San Diego

Cost: Included with park admission

Viva La Música celebrates Latin culture through music, food and festive decor. For more information and tickets, visit seaworldsandeigo.com.

Cinco de Mayo Trail Run-Poway

When: Saturday, May 6

Where: Lake Poway Trail, 14644 Lake Poway Road Poway

Time: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 to $40

The Cinco de Mayo Trail run takes runners through the foothills around the lake near Blue Sky Ecological Reserve. The 5K allows runners to pick their pace while the 10K adds to the course with a grueling out-and-back trek into the Blue Sky and a climb to the Ramona Dam. For more information, visit cincodemayotrailrun.org.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

When: Sunday, May 8

Where: Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway, Escondido

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

This family-friendly event includes live entertainment, food and fun.

Below is a list of local restaurants with special menu items for the holiday:

Ranch 45

ranch45.com

Photo Credit: Hayley Hill





Is offering a selection of mouthwatering specials. For lunch, enjoy Crispy Beef Tacos for $12, made with Brandt Ground Beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, salsa roja or Carne Asada Street Tacos with cilantro, onion and salsa rojas for $3 each. For dinner, enjoy Grilled Brandt Beef Skirt Steak served with Chino Farms squash and hoja santa butter while dining on the patio under the stars. They also offer Pre-Marinated Carne Asada Packs available in their meat case, allowing customers to get creative with a customizable taco, burrito, or bowl experience at home.

Puesto

eatpuesto.com

Photo Credit: Mandie Geller





Puesto will debut a special Cinco de Mayo Pilsner handcrafted by veteran brewmaster Doug Hasker. The 5.5% ABV Pilsner, favoring notes of Pale malted barley, Skagit Pilsner malt, Flaked Corn, Hallertauer Magnum, and Grungeist hops pays homage to the early Mexican cervezas in celebration of the holiday.

Go Go Amigo

gogoamigos.com

Photo Credit: Patrick Samokhvalof



Photo Credit: Patrick Samokhvalof





Go Go Amigo will host its first Cinco de Mayo celebration with half-off frozen Palomas and house margaritas as well as $5 Go Go Mexican Amber Lagers.

The Presley

thepresleysd.com

Photo Credit: Patrick Samokhvalof



Photo Credit: Patrick Samokhvalof





On May 5, The Presley will be offering multiple specials throughout the day. Visitors can enjoy shrimp tacos for just $15 throughout the day, along with $12 Mojave Margaritas, made with Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapeno, Simple Syrup and a Tajin rim and $5 Buena Cervezas, 4.5% ABV Mexican Style lager brewed in San Diego.

Moonshire Beach and The Deck at Moonshine Flats

MoonshineBeachSD.com, thedecksds.com

Charlotte Monke/Katalyst PR

Both hot spots will be offering Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks. The Deck at Moonshire Flats will be "unveiling the Viva La Raza shots, the Mexican Pride Shots, with each shot highlighting one of the three colors of Mexico’s flag which will include Spicy Marg Shot for green, a Rumchata Shot for white, and a Mexican Candy Shot for red. At Moonshire Beach in Pacific Beach will offer Chamoy/Tajin rimmed Buena Cerveza or Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with a shot of El Jimador Blanco for $12 and a churro cup.

Beach House at Belmont Park

beachhousesd.com

Courtesy of Beach House at Belmont Park





Beach House in Mission Beach will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials like El Gallito made with Chipotle Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave, Pineapple, Lime, Dehydrated Pineapple and Black Salt and Modelo Cantaritos with Mexican Candy Shots and food specials including a Fish Taco Plate and Regular Modelo Special for $15. They will also have a DJ from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

