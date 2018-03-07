Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's weekend is shaping up to be filled with flowers, food, and foot travel.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are open once again for the season. Head down and take in the sights and smells of Spring in North San Diego County.

Chula Vista is hosting the Taste of Third event, featuring all the delectable eats on Third Ave. in a self-guided tour — so enjoy at your own pace!

Plus, San Diego's Yoga Festival, the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and San Diego Half Marathon return to town to keep the weekend active.

Here's what's happening this weekend in town:

THURSDAY

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

Where: Carlsbad Ranch; Cost: $8 - $16

(Running daily until May 13) Carlsbad's famous flower fields are finally open to the public for the season/ The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can.

Taste of Third

Where: Third Avenue Village Association in Chula Vista; Cost: $25 - $30

Sample foods from local Village eateries in a self-guided tour of Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Ticket holders who are 21 and up also get discounted drinks at local breweries and bar participating in the route. In addition to the culinary fun, entertainment will be staged along the way.

FRIDAY

San Diego Yoga Festival

Where: Imperial Beach Pier; Cost: $0 - $222

(Running Friday to Monday) San Diego yogis can take part in this four-day festival offering non-stop yoga classes on the beach, kids yoga, skateboarding yoga, surf lessons, and more. Festival-goers will try for the world's largest sun salutation. The event benefits the local nonprofit 108 Yoga Teachers, which provides scholarships to fund new yoga teachers yearly in San Diego.

13th annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden; Cost: $12

(Running Friday to Sunday) The Japanese Friendship Garden will host their annual Cherry Blossom Festival, featuring beautiful cherry blossoms in bloom, cultural performances and demonstrations, food, and more.

SATURDAY

Mission Hills 5K Run/Walk

Where: Grant K-8 School in Mission Hills; Cost: $20 - $30

Run or walk through the scenic neighborhood of Mission Hills along some of San Diego's most historic roads. The route through the Mission Hills community has been designed to be low impact and fun for the whole family.

Best Coast Beer Fest

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park; Cost: $60 - $115

Nearly 100 breweries will be present to offer up a taste of West Coast beer during the Best Coast Beer Fest. Guests will enjoy music from local bands, delicious eats from a food-truck alley, and help benefit young adults battling cancer.

SUNDAY

Butterfly Jungle

Where: San Diego Zoo Safari Park; Cost: With zoo admission

(Running daily until April 15) Thousands of butterflies will fill the air at San Diego Zoo Safari Park during their Butterfly Jungle installation. See the insects up close as they land on you and bounce through the special exhibit.

San Diego Half Marathon and 5K

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $25 - $120

Celebrate San Diego and raise money for local charitable causes during the San Diego Half Marathon and 5K. The course will take thousands of runners and walkers along the city's iconic skyline and into Petco Park, with 100 percent of net proceeds going toward local causes.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.