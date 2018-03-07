Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 8 - 11

(Running daily until May 13) Carlsbad's famous flower fields are finally open to the public for the season/ The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can.
Where: Third Avenue Village Association in Chula Vista; Cost: $25 - $30
Sample foods from local Village eateries in a self-guided tour of Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Ticket holders who are 21 and up also get discounted drinks at local breweries and bar participating in the route. In addition to the culinary fun, entertainment will be staged along the way.
(Running Friday to Monday) San Diego yogis can take part in this four-day festival offering non-stop yoga classes on the beach, kids yoga, skateboarding yoga, surf lessons, and more. Festival-goers will try for the world's largest sun salutation. The event benefits the local nonprofit 108 Yoga Teachers, which provides scholarships to fund new yoga teachers yearly in San Diego.
(Running Friday to Sunday) The Japanese Friendship Garden will host their annual Cherry Blossom Festival, featuring beautiful cherry blossoms in bloom, cultural performances and demonstrations, food, and more.
Where: Grant K-8 School in Mission Hills; Cost: $20 - $30
Run or walk through the scenic neighborhood of Mission Hills along some of San Diego's most historic roads. The route through the Mission Hills community has been designed to be low impact and fun for the whole family.
Nearly 100 breweries will be present to offer up a taste of West Coast beer during the Best Coast Beer Fest. Guests will enjoy music from local bands, delicious eats from a food-truck alley, and help benefit young adults battling cancer.
Where: San Diego Zoo Safari Park; Cost: With zoo admission
(Running daily until April 15) Thousands of butterflies will fill the air at San Diego Zoo Safari Park during their Butterfly Jungle installation. See the insects up close as they land on you and bounce through the special exhibit.
Celebrate San Diego and raise money for local charitable causes during the San Diego Half Marathon and 5K. The course will take thousands of runners and walkers along the city's iconic skyline and into Petco Park, with 100 percent of net proceeds going toward local causes.