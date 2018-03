(KGTV) - Daydreaming about Disneyland right now? You can visit the "Happiest Place on Earth" without leaving your house.



Google Maps now has a Street View available for Disney Parks in the U.S.



In a blog post, Google Street View Program Manager Deanna Yick said, "Be our guest at 11 Disney Parks, and with Street View, anything your heart desires will come to you - castles, rides, attractions to infinity and beyond."



The locations: