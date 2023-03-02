Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 2-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Live music, dazzling entertainment, spectacular art, and sports are all on the packed lineup for things happening in San Diego this weekend!

San Diego County's conic flower bloom, known as the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, is now reopened with the theme: "Live Colorfully."

Celebrating 15 years, the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering returns to Petco Park, packing the ballpark with more than 100 free exhibits. The expo will give attendees hands-on opportunities and experiments centered around STEM education.

San Diego's very own CRSSD Fest is back with its two-day premier festival, which kicks off Saturday at Waterfront Park.

Check out some events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $5 - $20

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

Vino Carta Food-And-Wine Pairing Event

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Varies

Sip-and-Wine Shop Vino Carta is hosting a food-and-wine pairing event with an appearance from Chef Sara Hauman from Tiny Fish Co. Hauman will showcase three of her canned delicacies: chorizo spiced mussel tostadas, rockfish mac salad + seaweed bites, and giant octopus & bean salad. All food boxes and wines by the glass will be sold a la carte.

Crafts and Craft Beer Series/Essential Oil Candle Making

Where: North Park; Cost: $45

The Original 40 Brewing Company is hosting an Essential Oil Candle Making session with experts at Patchwork. The class starts at 6:30 p.m. and participants will make their own hand-poured soy candle set of three. A variety of jars and tins are available to choose from, as well as finishing colors and oils to create a customized fragrance. Candles can also be decorated with beads, twine, sea glass, ribbon, dried flowers, and more.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Varies

(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park

Gem Faire

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Clean out that jewelry box! More than 70 vendors will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcasing some of the most beautiful gems around, as well as providing jewelry cleanings, ring sizing, and other gem services!

San Diego Seals First-Ever Outdoor Game

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: $15 - $90

The San Diego Seals will be hosting the first-ever regular season outdoor NLL game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Professional lacrosse returns to San Diego as the Seals are set to take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Snapdragon Stadium will be reduced to 10,100 seats for fans to get up close and personal. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought here.

First Friday Arts District

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Varies

Wander and observe all there is to offer at ARTS DISTRICT with various art exhibitions, workshops, and more during this month’s First Friday. Art lovers can view the entire lineup of events here.

Fish Fry Friday

Where: Pacific Beach, Encinitas, and Point Loma; Cost: Varies

Every Friday through April 7, Fish Shop's will be selling either local Halibut or Red Snapper (fish will rotate), fried to perfection, and served with French fries, cocktail, tartar sauce, and a fresh lemon wedge. The special is available all day, while supplies last. The fast-casual seafood eateries are ideal for families, as each location is kid- and dog-friendly. Prices will vary, but guests can expect a ballpark of about $17.50.

Circus Vargas

Where: Escondido; Cost: Varies

The Big Top is back in San Diego as Circus Vargas hits Escondido! Acrobats, daredevils, and flying trapeze artists will perform to audiences' delight, recreating circus feats from the past for a new audience.

SATURDAY

CRSSD Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $125 - $250

(Saturday - Sunday) CRSSD Festival returns to Waterfront Park with three stages of performances throughout the day and into the night along the bay. Head out for music from ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Bedouin, Kavinsky, Mall Grab, Purple Disco Machine, Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything Anfisa Letyago, Deborah De Luca, Maya Jane Coles, Sama’ Abdulhadi, and UMEK.

Cage Warriors 149 San Diego

Where: Sycuan Casino Resort; Cost: $95 – $250

Cage Warriors is back in San Diego this weekend! Over 100 UFC athletes have graduated from Cage Warriors including Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, and Dan Hardy.

15th Annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Free

Petco Park will be transformed into one of the largest one-day science expos in the U.S. on Saturday, featuring more than 130 exhibits with hands-on learning opportunities and experiments for kids. Better yet, admission is free.