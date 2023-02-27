Carlsbad Flower Fields set to bloom March 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County's conic flower bloom, known as the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, is set to reopen on Wednesday, March 1.

The event's theme, "Live Colorfully," invites visitors via the rainbow of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower known for its "large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems." The 55 acres have served as a stunning backdrop that immerses visitors in the floral splendor.

"Visitors can't help but smile here," says Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. "We are, first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring, The Flower Fields invites our visitors to 'live colorfully' via our rainbow of ranunculus. It is our distinct honor to serve as a multihued backdrop to so many family trips, romantic dates, and even proposals and weddings. We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds."

Marcie Gonzalez/The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch



This year, The Flower Fields will introduce new events like the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, a Flower Design Workshop and Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora.

Annual visitors will enjoy the return events like the live outdoor music series, Tea in the Garden, Flower Flow Yoga, American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Ride, Artist Gardens, a Sweet Pea Maze and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse.

There will also be special events sprinkled throughout the season like: Kid's Day on March 25, a Canon Photography Workshop on April 16 and Mother's Day Celebration on May 14

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes and group tours, and private events are also available. More information is available on the Flower Fields website here.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch is at 5704 Paseo Del Norte.

