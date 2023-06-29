Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 29-July 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Summer is in full swing, with several events happening this weekend, including some theater shows, movie nights and a country music festival.

It's the last weekend to "get out there" and enjoy the San Diego County Fair. Rounding out this year's concert series include Hysteria, Alabama, Woodie and the Longboards, Jorge Medina, Switchfoot and The Green.

For those looking to start celebrating the 4th of July early, the Scripps Mesa Fire Works show. Check out our full list of fireworks shows happening across San Diego here.

There are plenty of things to do in America's Finest City and throughout the county this weekend.

THURSDAY

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

Eleanor at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Where: North Coast Repertory Theater; Cost: $54-$65

(Thursday-Sunday) Award-winning Kandis Chappell takes on the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman considered to be the heart of FDR's presidency. Elenor captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history.

Love All

Where: Mandell Weiss Theater; Cost: $24-$75

Love All is the story of the extraordinary Billie Jean King from her rise as a sports icon and social justice pioneer. The trailblazer for equality faced tough competition on the court and adversity in the world, all against a backdrop of the massive social changes of the 1960s and 70s.

FRIDAY

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

After a successful & heroic festival last year, the San Diego County Fair is back! This year's theme: Get Out There! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own adventurous skills.

Sundresses and Cowboy Boots

Where: Monserate Vineyards and Winery; Cost: $30

Kick up your boots this summer at the Sundress & Cowboy Boots country concert.

Diplomatico Daquiri Hour

Where: Mission Beach; Cost: Varies

Prepare to indulge in the flavors of Diplomatico Rum while enjoying live music, exclusive swag handouts, engaging guest education, and delightful tastings.

SATURDAY

SIX: The Musical

Where: Civic Theater; Cost: Varies

(Thursday-Sunday) The show features an all-woman cast, a modern retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert. In the show, each wife tells their story to compare who suffered the most from Henry VIII.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

The Beach Boys

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: Varies

The Beach Boys led by Mike Love along with Bruce Johson, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

SUNDAY

Scripps Mesa Fireworks

Where: Hourglass Park; Cost: Free

This year, the fireworks will be part of a community festival on July 2 instead of July 4. People are invited to bring chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the event.

North Park Pup Crawl

Where: North Park; Cost: Varies

Five North Park breweries are teaming up to host the North Park Pup Crawl for beer drinkers and their dogs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can start and end at any of the following locations: El Cid Brewing, Modern Times Beer, Second Chance Beer, The Original 40 Brewing Company and Seek Beer Co. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a beer-themed prize pack.

Aretha: Tribute

Where: The Randy Shell; Cost: $30-$100

Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins, three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw light-up the Shell with all your favorite Aretha Franklin hits.