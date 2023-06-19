Fourth of July celebrations across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There are several 4th of July celebrations planned across the county.

Here's a guide to fireworks displays, with most being free to the public, but you may have to pay for parking, get there early, or use public transportation.

Big Bay Boom July 4 Fireworks Show

Where: San Diego Bay; Time: 9 p.m.

The annual celebration begins at 9 p.m. with fireworks launched from four bridges around San Diego Bay. A musical simulcast will accompany the fireworks. The simulcast will be live on KGB-FM radio.

SeaWorld San Diego 4th of July Fireworks

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Time: 10:50 p.m.

End your day at SeaWorld with their fireworks show.

Chula Vista 4th Fest

Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center; Time: 9 p.m.

Gates open at 7 p.m., and fireworks are set to a custom soundtrack heard only on Magic 92.5.

July 3 Fireworks on Mission Bay

Where: Mission Bay Yacht Club; Time: 9 p.m.

The July 3 Fireworks Show in Mission Bay returns, thanks to the Mission Bay Yacht Club, will once again light up the sky starting at 9 p.m. People can view the fireworks from Sunset Point Park, Santa Clara Point to Fanuel Street Park, and along Rivera Drive and the shoreline areas with a view of Sail Bay.

Oceanside Fireworks show

Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon; Time: 9 p.m.

Celebrate Oceanside's 135th anniversary of the city's incorporation with food, live entertainment, a family fun zone and fireworks on Monday, July 3.

4th of July Celebration in Coronado

Where: Various locations in Coronado; Time: 9 p.m.

Coronado's fireworks display will light up the skies over Glorietta Bay.

Del Mar Fair's July 4th Fireworks Show

Where: Del Mar Fair; Time: 9 p.m.

City of El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks

Where: Kennedy Park; Time: 9 p.m.

The city of El Cajon will host a free fireworks show along with other free family-friendly activities.

Santee Salutes- Fourth of July

Where: Town Center Community Park East; Time: 9 p.m.

People planning to attend this event are asked to purchase parking before arriving, as no parking will be sold onsite.

City of Vista Independence Day Celebration

Where: Brengle Terrace Park; Time: 9 p.m.

Tickets for this event can be purchased onsite for $5, and parking is free. For this year's show, live entertainment will be provided by The Cassie B Project.

Red, White and BOOM! at LEGOLAND California

Where: Legoland California; Time: 8:30 p.m.

LEGOLAND California will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks set to patriotic musical tribute with designated viewing areas around the park. The show is included with the cost of admission.

