Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season!

The world's first and largest Tiki event in the world is coming to America's Finest City with five nights and four days of live music, dancing, pool lounging, sunset dinners, disc jockeys, educational seminars, a bustling Marketplace of over 150 artists and makers, tropical cocktails curated by top mixologists, art exhibit, book signing and so much more.

Beer lovers, AleSmith Brewing Company is debuting vintage pin-striped .394 cans in Honor of Tony Gwynn Day.

Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego:

WEDNESDAY

Tiki Oasis Festival

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $30 and up

The world's largest tiki party kicks off at Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley. Tiki Oasis will pack five days full of the island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, sunset dinners, art exhibits, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination. The event continues through Wednesday, August 3.

Echoes of Africa Exhibition

Where: San Diego Central Library, Art Gallery; Cost: FREE

The exhibition pays tribute to the ongoing cultural and artistic influence of African art on African American artists and celebrates our connections to the spirit and history of African and African American culture.

THURSDAY

Kayak in La Jolla

Where: La Jolla Cove; Cost: $45-90 per person

Experience the Seven Sea Caves and paddle through the La Jolla Ecological Reserve on a kayaking adventure. Explorers will have the chance to see the beauty of La Jolla and the seven sea caves, watch sea lions sunbathing on the rocks, and see California State fish, the bright orange Garibaldi, swimming under their kayak in La Jolla Cove. On the way back they will have the opportunity to surf their kayak back to shore.

San Diego International Food Tour

Where: National City; Cost: $69

Join Wild Foodie Tours to savor the vibrant and diverse cuisines of the region and discover some of the best Chinese, Mexican, and Filipino food in San Diego. The meeting spot will be at Chuck E. Cheese at 5:00 p.m.

FRIDAY

Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival

Where: Old Town; Cost: FREE

Returning to Old Town this weekend, August 5-7, Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival is one of the nation’s most extensive collections of genuine Latin American folk art, traditional embroidered clothing, dazzling jewelry, handmade ceramic and clay pottery, and more. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SATURDAY

Tony Gwynn Day with AleSmith Brewing Company

Where: AleSmith Brewing Company; Cost: VARIES

AleSmith Brewing Company is rolling out 12-packs and 24-packs of .394 Pale Ale throwback cans in preparation for their Tony Gwynn Day celebration at their Tasting Room on Saturday, August 6. These cans will be available in limited-run Throwback Packs throughout San Diego featuring the vintage .394 pinstriped design from previous years.

DAY.MVS XL

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $25-155

DAY.MVS XL is a two-stage event similarly focused on house, techno, and eclectic live acts. Set in beautiful Downtown San Diego just steps from the Pacific Ocean, Waterfront Park provides an ideal urban venue complete with picturesque sunset views, splash-friendly fountains, and grassy lawns.

Farm to Bay

Where: Living Coast Discovery Center; Cost: $120

The Living Coast Discovery Center will host its biggest fundraiser of the year – Farm to Bay – on Saturday, August 6. This event supports coastal wildlife, education, and sustainability programs at the nonprofit zoo/aquarium on San Diego Bay.

SUNDAY

Third Avenue Village Market

Where: Chula Vista

Every Sunday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. community members will be able to shop for the freshest produce, pastured eggs, freshly baked breads, sauces, and flowers from over 60 local farmers and vendors. Since its inception, Chula Vista has not only been known as the lemon capital of the world, but also a farmer’s delight for tomatoes, grapes, strawberries, celery, and cucumbers.

Gaslamp Skate Sundays

Where: Gaslamp District; Costs: FREE

From 5 to 8 p.m. each Sunday, a block at 5th Avenue and Island will be closed for the event. It's hosted by The Sunset Roller Club, which started during the pandemic. The group meets up to rollerskate.