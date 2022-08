Free rollerskating event every Sunday in the Gaslamp District

Every Sunday evening in August and September, a portion of the Gaslamp Quarter will be shut down for a free roller skating event.

From 5 to 8 p.m. each Sunday, a block at 5th Avenue and Island will be closed for the event.

It's hosted by The Sunset Roller Club, which started during the pandemic. The group meets up to rollerskate.

Attendees are encouraged to bring skates, but skates are also available to rent.

Each week has a theme: