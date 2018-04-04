Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 5 - 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a great weekend to get out and enjoy San Diego's springtime with music, brews, and some heavy machinery.

Del Mar's Goodguys 18th Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals roars into town, giving car heads the ultimate opportunity to see hot rods, muscle cars, and more.

On the music scene, Snoop Dogg and Warren G will kick off the weekend with a show at The Observatory, and American Mariachi will debut at the Old Globe Theatre.

RELATED: Springtime festivals in San Diego

For locals looking for a festival, you can't go wrong with Julian's Gold Rush Days or the San Marcos Spring Festival and Street Fair.

Here's a look at some of the things happening around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

American Mariachi

Where: Old Globe Theatre; Cost: $29 - $92

(Runs through April 29) A 1970s all-girl mariachi band? It sounds like a myth, right? The Old Globe Theatre presents the world premiere of Joe Cruz Gonzalez' comedy about Lucha's breaking through the mariachi world.

Snoop Dogg and Warren G

Where: The Observatory North Park; Cost: $75

Snopp Dogg and Warren G will take over The Observatory this week, bringing their legendary West Coast-style hip-hop to North Park.

FRIDAY

Gaslight Gathering Steampunk Convention

Where: The Handlery Hotel and Resort; Cost: $40 - $175

(Runs Friday through Sunday) San Diego steampunk and neo-Victoriana fans will gather for three days filled with workshops, vendors, presentations, and fashion shows.

Hops on the Harbor

Where: Flagship Cruises; Cost: $45 - $75

Head off onto San Diego Bay with a spectacular view of the city and delicious pairing of craft beer and eats. Hops on the Harbor pairs a new brewery's finest beers with food created by Chef Brain Gist. Guests also enjoy prizes and giveaways and a meet-and-greet with brewers.

SATURDAY

Goodguys 18th Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $6 - $50

(Runs Friday through Sunday) Car enthusiasts will crowd Del Mar to check out a weekend full of hot rods, classic cars, and muscle cars. Guests can also visit vendor exhibits, watch autocross racing, and enjoy live music.

Ironman 70.3

Where: Oceanside Harbor; Cost: Free

While you can't register, you can go out and root for the talented athletes competing in Oceanside's Ironman competition. The public is also welcomed to check out the Ironman Village.

SUNDAY

San Marcos Spring Festival and Street Fair

Where: San Marcos; Cost: Free

San Marcos's springtime celebration brings out residents for a great family outing. Guests can check out more than 250 vendors, a kid's festival with carnival rides, live music, food and more!

Julian Gold Rush Days

Where: Julian Farm; Cost: Free, activities require ticket purchases

(Runs Saturday to Sunday) Pan for gold, toss a tomahawk, make a candle and more during Julian Gold Rush Days. The festival will take guests back in time to how early San Diegans lived in the late 1800s.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.