Spring festivals in San Diego to jump into this season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring heralds flower and warmth back to San Diego County and a number of celebrations are planned to bring locals outside.

And in San Diego, that also means festivals across the county throughout the season, where guests can sample foods and drinks, and check out local arts and crafts.

The Chicano Park Day Celebration, Linda Vista Multicultural Fair, Ocean Beach Kite Festival, and Vista Strawberry Festival will surely please residents as they resident for their annual romps.

Here are all the San Diego springtime festivals you won't want to miss out on this season:

APRIL

San Diego Botanic Garden ArtFest

When: April 7-8; Where: San Diego Botanic Garden

Fallbrook Avocado Festival

When: April 15; Where: South Mission Road

48th Chicano Park Day Celebration

When: April 21; Where: Chicano Park

San Diego EarthFair

When: April 22; Where: San Diego

33rd annual Linda Vista Multicultural Fair

When: April 28; Where: Linda Vista Road

25th annual Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival

When: April 28; Where: El Cajon

San Diego Kids Expo and Fair

When: April 28-29; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds

Encinitas April Street Fair

When: April 28-29; Where: Encinitas

Mission Federal ArtWalk

When: April 28-29; Where: India Street

Annual Motorcars of Mainstreet Car Show

When: April 29; Where: Coronado

MAY

Julian Women's Club Wildflower Show

When: May 4-6; Where: Julian

Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego

When: May 5; Where: Mira Mesa

Carlsbad Spring Village Faire

When: May 6; Where: Carlsbad

Gator by the Bay - Zydeco, Blues, and Crawfish Festival

When: May 10-13; Where: Point Loma

Ocean Beach Kite Festival

When: May 12; Where: Point Loma

Holi Festival of Colors

When: May 12; Where: Oceanside

Festival of Arts

When: May 19; Where: North Park

Fiesta del Sol 2018

When: May 19-20; Where: Solana Beach

Escondido Grand Ave. Festival

When: May 20; Where: Grand Ave.

Valley Center Western Days

When: May 23-26; Where: Valley Center



Vista Strawberry Festival

When: May 27; Where: Vista

JUNE

Art Around Adams

When: June 2; Where: Adams Avenue

RB Alive! Street Fair

When: June 3; Where: Rancho Bernardo

Mainly Mozart Festival

When: June 3-24; Where: Citywide

San Diego Festival of the Arts

When: June 9-10; Where: San Diego