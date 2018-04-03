Spring festivals in San Diego to jump into this season

Mostly Cloudy
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring heralds flower and warmth back to San Diego County and a number of celebrations are planned to bring locals outside.
And in San Diego, that also means festivals across the county throughout the season, where guests can sample foods and drinks, and check out local arts and crafts.
The Chicano Park Day Celebration, Linda Vista Multicultural Fair, Ocean Beach Kite Festival, and Vista Strawberry Festival will surely please residents as they resident for their annual romps.
Here are all the San Diego springtime festivals you won't want to miss out on this season:
APRIL
San Diego Botanic Garden ArtFest
When: April 7-8; Where: San Diego Botanic Garden
Fallbrook Avocado Festival
When: April 15; Where: South Mission Road
48th Chicano Park Day Celebration
When: April 21; Where: Chicano Park
San Diego EarthFair
When: April 22; Where: San Diego
33rd annual Linda Vista Multicultural Fair
When: April 28; Where: Linda Vista Road
25th annual Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival
When: April 28; Where: El Cajon
San Diego Kids Expo and Fair
When: April 28-29; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds
Encinitas April Street Fair
When: April 28-29; Where: Encinitas
Mission Federal ArtWalk
When: April 28-29; Where: India Street
Annual Motorcars of Mainstreet Car Show
When: April 29; Where: Coronado
MAY
Julian Women's Club Wildflower Show
When: May 4-6; Where: Julian
Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego
When: May 5; Where: Mira Mesa
Carlsbad Spring Village Faire
When: May 6; Where: Carlsbad
Gator by the Bay - Zydeco, Blues, and Crawfish Festival
When: May 10-13; Where: Point Loma
Ocean Beach Kite Festival
When: May 12; Where: Point Loma
Holi Festival of Colors
When: May 12; Where: Oceanside
Festival of Arts
When: May 19; Where: North Park
Fiesta del Sol 2018
When: May 19-20; Where: Solana Beach
Escondido Grand Ave. Festival
When: May 20; Where: Grand Ave.
Valley Center Western Days
When: May 23-26; Where: Valley Center
Vista Strawberry Festival
When: May 27; Where: Vista
JUNE
Art Around Adams
When: June 2; Where: Adams Avenue
RB Alive! Street Fair
When: June 3; Where: Rancho Bernardo
Mainly Mozart Festival
When: June 3-24; Where: Citywide
San Diego Festival of the Arts
When: June 9-10; Where: San Diego