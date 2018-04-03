Spring festivals in San Diego to jump into this season

Mark Saunders
3:06 PM, Apr 3, 2018
1 hour ago
Credit: Pexel
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring heralds flower and warmth back to San Diego County and a number of celebrations are planned to bring locals outside.

And in San Diego, that also means festivals across the county throughout the season, where guests can sample foods and drinks, and check out local arts and crafts.

The Chicano Park Day Celebration, Linda Vista Multicultural Fair, Ocean Beach Kite Festival, and Vista Strawberry Festival will surely please residents as they resident for their annual romps.

RELATED: More ways to explore San Diego

Here are all the San Diego springtime festivals you won't want to miss out on this season:

APRIL

San Diego Botanic Garden ArtFest

When: April 7-8; Where: San Diego Botanic Garden

 

Fallbrook Avocado Festival

When: April 15; Where: South Mission Road

 

48th Chicano Park Day Celebration

When: April 21; Where: Chicano Park

 

San Diego EarthFair

When: April 22; Where: San Diego

 

33rd annual Linda Vista Multicultural Fair

When: April 28; Where: Linda Vista Road

 

25th annual Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival

When: April 28; Where: El Cajon

 

San Diego Kids Expo and Fair

When: April 28-29; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds

 

Encinitas April Street Fair

When: April 28-29; Where: Encinitas

 

Mission Federal ArtWalk

When: April 28-29; Where: India Street

 

Annual Motorcars of Mainstreet Car Show

When: April 29; Where: Coronado

 

MAY

Julian Women's Club Wildflower Show

When: May 4-6; Where: Julian

 

Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego

When: May 5; Where: Mira Mesa

 

Carlsbad Spring Village Faire

When: May 6; Where: Carlsbad

 

Gator by the Bay - Zydeco, Blues, and Crawfish Festival

When: May 10-13; Where: Point Loma

 

Ocean Beach Kite Festival

When: May 12; Where: Point Loma

 

Holi Festival of Colors

When: May 12; Where: Oceanside

 

Festival of Arts

When: May 19; Where: North Park

 

Fiesta del Sol 2018

When: May 19-20; Where: Solana Beach

 

Escondido Grand Ave. Festival

When: May 20; Where: Grand Ave.

 

Valley Center Western Days

When: May 23-26; Where: Valley Center


Vista Strawberry Festival

When: May 27; Where: Vista

 

JUNE

Art Around Adams

When: June 2; Where: Adams Avenue

 

RB Alive! Street Fair

When: June 3; Where: Rancho Bernardo

 

Mainly Mozart Festival

When: June 3-24; Where: Citywide

 

San Diego Festival of the Arts

When: June 9-10; Where: San Diego

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top