ANAHEIM (KGTV) -- So much to marvel at Disney's newest land. From innovative foods to next generation technology built that will bring your super hero fantasies to life. The Imagineers at Disneyland Resort created an immersive experience that will delight all of your senses -- including the spidey sense you didn't know you had.

ABC 10News reporters Leah Pezzetti and Mark Saunders tell you what impressed them most about Disneyland's $2 billion expansion, Avengers Campus.