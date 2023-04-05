Everbowl offering free bowls around San Diego County for National Acai Bowl Day!

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Calling all açaí bowl lovers! Everbowl will be hosting an in-store event with free açaí bowls, social media sweepstakes, and a traveling food truck on Thursday, April 6 in honor of National Acai Bowl Day!

The San Diego-born healthy eatery chain with acai bowls and smoothies debuted in Poway in 2016 and the company says it has 56 stores open to date.

Everbowl plans to show its appreciation to communities around San Diego by presenting its food truck throughout the day with complimentary acai bowls.

Along with the free bowls, the eatery will also have a variety of sweepstakes and giveaways online where winners can get up to $1,000 and everbowl swag.

The in-store events are set to happen between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the food trucks are set to operate between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations for in-store events:



Pacific Highlands Ranch (5980 Village Way #B-102)

(5980 Village Way #B-102) Mission Valley (55624 Mission Center Rd, Unit C)

(55624 Mission Center Rd, Unit C) Rancho Bernardo (15721 Bernardo Heights Pkwy Suite F)

(15721 Bernardo Heights Pkwy Suite F) La Costa (7670 El Camino Real Ste 103)

(7670 El Camino Real Ste 103) SDSU (5120 College Ave #124)

(5120 College Ave #124) Carmel Valley (12750 Carmel Country Rd #112)

(12750 Carmel Country Rd #112) Encinitas (114 Encinitas Blvd)

(114 Encinitas Blvd) Oceanside (2535 Vista Way)

(2535 Vista Way) Scripps Ranch (9844 Hibert St)

(9844 Hibert St) Poway (13538 Poway Rd)

(13538 Poway Rd) Little Italy (1534 India St)

(1534 India St) San Marcos (710 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd)

(710 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd) Escondido (1875 S Centre City Pkwy)

(1875 S Centre City Pkwy) Bonita (4374 Bonita Rd UNIT 101)

(4374 Bonita Rd UNIT 101) Rancho Penasquitos (13215 Black Mountain Rd)

(13215 Black Mountain Rd) Santee (9862 Mission Gorge Rd, Suite F)

The traveling food trucks will be at these locations: