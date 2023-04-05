Exploring San Diego: Things to do on Easter Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - From egg hunts, farmer markets, brunches and much more, there's plenty to do this weekend in San Diego.
The Taste of Hillcrest returns this weekend and will take participants on a self-guided tour through Hillcrest, sampling some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes.
Plus, celebrate Easter with several Easter egg hunts and brunches planned throughout the weekend. Whatever you plan to do, there's always something for everyone happening around America's Finest City.
THURSDAY
Little Shop of Horrors
Where: North Coast Repertory Theatre; Cost: $25
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors.
Easter Egg Hunt
Where: The Children’s Nature Retreat; Cost: Regular admission + $12 basket
(Thursday-Sunday) Kick off the Easter festivities with an egg hunt at the Children's Nature Retreat, where 4,000 eggs await to be found. Guests will need to purchase a basket on-site for $12 each.
Easter at the Scripps Ranch Farmers Market
Where: Scripps Ranch Farmers Market; Cost: Varies
Families can enjoy face painting, balloon art, live music, taking a picture with
the Easter Bunny and much more.
FRIDAY
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival
Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Varies
(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.
DREAMHACK
Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: Varies
(Friday-Sunday) DreamHack San Diego is a gaming lifestyle immersive festival with esports tournaments, along with cosplay contests, meet-ups, an action-filled expo, an artist alley and more.
Spring Egg Hunt
Where: Robert Egger Sr. - South Bay Recreation Center; Cost: Free
Join the Easter Bunny for arts and crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt. Participants should bring their own basket.
Elmo's Eggstravaganza
Where: Sesame Place; Cost: Included with admission
Celebrate Easter with your favorite furry friends at the all-new Elmo’s Eggstravaganza that will run daily with an egg hunt, dance party with your favorite friends, storytime, photos with the Easter Bunny and much more.
SATURDAY
Cardiff Farmers Market Surfboard Swap
Where: Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus; Cost: Varies
Cardiff Farmer's Market is holding their first-ever Surfboard Swap throughout the duration of the market. In addition to buying, selling, or trading surfboards, people can also bring mismatched fin sets, used gear that kids have outgrown and wetsuits. This is also a chance to check out the farmer's market, which features locally sourced produce, crafts and much more.
5th-Annual Pucks & Pints Charity Hockey Game and Festival
Where: Pechanga Arena Cost: Varies
The annual Charity Hockey Game and Festival event features players representing breweries and brewpubs from across the country to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, Emilio Nares Foundation, ResQue Ranch, and San Diego Brewers Guild. The event includes a hockey game, a beer festival and a San Diego Gulls game.
Taste of Hillcrest
Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $40
Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 25 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest. The ticket includes up to 25 tastes, a map of participating locations, and a Fabulous Hillcrest Lanyard.
Easter Egg Hunt
Where: North County Mall; Cost: Free
Enjoy an eggcellent afternoon for the whole family with the Easter Bunny. Families can enjoy free balloon twisting, face painting, music by a live DJ and a mall Easter Egg Hunt. Keep an eye out for special eggs with surprises inside.
SUNDAY
Easter Brunch
Where: Giaola Italian Kitchen; Cost Adults: $52, Kids (12-under): $29
Giaola Italian Kitchen is offering a three-course pirx fix Easter Brunch with starter options including Smoked Salmon Bruschetta and Grilled Whole Artichoke, while entrée options include Eggs Benedict, Sausage & Sunny Side Egg Pizza, and a ½-pound Brunch Burger. Desserts are Strawberry White-Chocolate Tiramisu and various Gelatos and Sorbettos. Kids will have their own menu that also includes milk and soda.
Easter Brunch at Coco Maya
Where: Little Italy, Cost: Varies
Enjoy bites from Josper Grill and bottomless mimosas with friends and family in this rooftop experience. There is a two-hour time limit, and reservations are encouraged; brunch is served until 3:00 p.m.
Easter Brunch at Barleymash
Where: Gaslamp; Cost: Varies
The restaurant is offering two specialty dishes on Easter Sunday. They will also have Candied Ginger Scones topped with sweet cream and orange marmalade. The Spring Vegetable Frittata is made with broccolini, dandelion greens, spring onion and goat cheese and served with fresh arugula salad along with their standard menu.
Al Dente
Where: University Heights; Cost: $30 per person
The restaurant will offer a special brunch buffet on its patio. The brunch dishes include
Bruschette di Avocado, Salmon Lox Bagels, Veggie Frittata, Crab Benedict, French Toasts, and much more.