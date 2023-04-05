Exploring San Diego: Things to do on Easter Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - From egg hunts, farmer markets, brunches and much more, there's plenty to do this weekend in San Diego.

The Taste of Hillcrest returns this weekend and will take participants on a self-guided tour through Hillcrest, sampling some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes.

Plus, celebrate Easter with several Easter egg hunts and brunches planned throughout the weekend. Whatever you plan to do, there's always something for everyone happening around America's Finest City.

THURSDAY

Little Shop of Horrors

Where: North Coast Repertory Theatre; Cost: $25

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors.

Easter Egg Hunt

Where: The Children’s Nature Retreat; Cost: Regular admission + $12 basket

(Thursday-Sunday) Kick off the Easter festivities with an egg hunt at the Children's Nature Retreat, where 4,000 eggs await to be found. Guests will need to purchase a basket on-site for $12 each.

Easter at the Scripps Ranch Farmers Market

Where: Scripps Ranch Farmers Market; Cost: Varies

Families can enjoy face painting, balloon art, live music, taking a picture with

the Easter Bunny and much more.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Varies

(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.

DREAMHACK

Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) DreamHack San Diego is a gaming lifestyle immersive festival with esports tournaments, along with cosplay contests, meet-ups, an action-filled expo, an artist alley and more.

Spring Egg Hunt

Where: Robert Egger Sr. - South Bay Recreation Center; Cost: Free

Join the Easter Bunny for arts and crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt. Participants should bring their own basket.

Elmo's Eggstravaganza

Where: Sesame Place; Cost: Included with admission

Celebrate Easter with your favorite furry friends at the all-new Elmo’s Eggstravaganza that will run daily with an egg hunt, dance party with your favorite friends, storytime, photos with the Easter Bunny and much more.

SATURDAY

Cardiff Farmers Market Surfboard Swap

Where: Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus; Cost: Varies

Cardiff Farmer's Market is holding their first-ever Surfboard Swap throughout the duration of the market. In addition to buying, selling, or trading surfboards, people can also bring mismatched fin sets, used gear that kids have outgrown and wetsuits. This is also a chance to check out the farmer's market, which features locally sourced produce, crafts and much more.

5th-Annual Pucks & Pints Charity Hockey Game and Festival

Where: Pechanga Arena Cost: Varies

The annual Charity Hockey Game and Festival event features players representing breweries and brewpubs from across the country to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, Emilio Nares Foundation, ResQue Ranch, and San Diego Brewers Guild. The event includes a hockey game, a beer festival and a San Diego Gulls game.

Taste of Hillcrest

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $40

Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 25 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest. The ticket includes up to 25 tastes, a map of participating locations, and a Fabulous Hillcrest Lanyard.

Easter Egg Hunt

Where: North County Mall; Cost: Free

Enjoy an eggcellent afternoon for the whole family with the Easter Bunny. Families can enjoy free balloon twisting, face painting, music by a live DJ and a mall Easter Egg Hunt. Keep an eye out for special eggs with surprises inside.

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch

Where: Giaola Italian Kitchen; Cost Adults: $52, Kids (12-under): $29

Giaola Italian Kitchen is offering a three-course pirx fix Easter Brunch with starter options including Smoked Salmon Bruschetta and Grilled Whole Artichoke, while entrée options include Eggs Benedict, Sausage & Sunny Side Egg Pizza, and a ½-pound Brunch Burger. Desserts are Strawberry White-Chocolate Tiramisu and various Gelatos and Sorbettos. Kids will have their own menu that also includes milk and soda.

Easter Brunch at Coco Maya

Where: Little Italy, Cost: Varies

Enjoy bites from Josper Grill and bottomless mimosas with friends and family in this rooftop experience. There is a two-hour time limit, and reservations are encouraged; brunch is served until 3:00 p.m.

Easter Brunch at Barleymash

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: Varies

The restaurant is offering two specialty dishes on Easter Sunday. They will also have Candied Ginger Scones topped with sweet cream and orange marmalade. The Spring Vegetable Frittata is made with broccolini, dandelion greens, spring onion and goat cheese and served with fresh arugula salad along with their standard menu.

Al Dente

Where: University Heights; Cost: $30 per person

The restaurant will offer a special brunch buffet on its patio. The brunch dishes include

Bruschette di Avocado, Salmon Lox Bagels, Veggie Frittata, Crab Benedict, French Toasts, and much more.