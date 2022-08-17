Disneyland announces new Magic Key annual passes at higher prices

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – For those anxiously awaiting to renew their Disneyland Magic Key, the wait is finally over.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 18, existing passholders will be allowed to renew their passes, but with a price increase. The new pricing is as follows:

Imagine Key: Priced at $449 (previously $399) is available only to Southern California residents. It is mainly good for midweek visits (Monday to Thursday), with some Friday visits sprinkled through the year. June, July and August are mostly blocked out and the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Hold up to two theme park reservations at a time.

Up to 10% off select merchandise

Up to 10% off select dining

25% off parking standard theme park parking at the Toy Story parking area.

Enchant Key: Priced at $699 (previously $649) with most visits on Monday to Friday with a few available on Saturday but mostly on Sunday visits throughout the year.

Hold up to four theme park reservations at a time

Up to 10% off select merchandise

Up to 10% off select dining

25% off parking standard theme park parking at the Toy Story parking area.

Believe Key: Priced at $1,099 and is good for most of the year with the exception of Saturdays in October, July and certain holiday weekends.

Hold up to six theme park reservations at a time

Up to 20% off select merchandise

Up to 15% off select dining

50% off standard theme park parking at select lots.

Inspire Key: Priced at $1,599 with blockout dates during the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Hold up to six theme park reservations at a time

Up to 20% off select merchandise

Up to 15% off select dining

Standard theme park parking is included at select lots.

All passes now include a new 20% discount on Disney Genie+ when purchased on the day of your visit and Photo Pass digital downloads.

Visit disneyland.com for more information.

