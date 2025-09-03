Corpse flower named Ozzy blooming at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The so-called corpse flower, known for its horrible smell, is finally blooming at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas.

The flower gets its nickname because it smells like rotting flesh while it’s blooming. The blooming flower will only give off its scent for 3-4 days.

Botanic Garden officials said this particular flower was donated in 2016 and has never bloomed before -- until Tuesday.

Officials said corpse flowers don’t bloom often, and it will probably be years before this plant blooms again.

The Botanic Garden has named this blooming flower Ozzy in honor of the late rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Anyone interested in seeing -- or smelling -- Ozzy the corpse flower can do so by visiting the San Diego Botanic Garden, which has extended its hours until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch a livestream of the corpse flower:

