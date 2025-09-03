Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Corpse flower named Ozzy blooming at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas

corpse_flower_ozzy_san_diego_botanic_garden3_2025.png
San Diego Botanic Garden
corpse_flower_ozzy_san_diego_botanic_garden3_2025.png
corpse_flower_ozzy_san_diego_botanic_garden_2025.png
corpse_flower_ozzy_san_diego_botanic_garden2_2025.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The so-called corpse flower, known for its horrible smell, is finally blooming at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas.

The flower gets its nickname because it smells like rotting flesh while it’s blooming. The blooming flower will only give off its scent for 3-4 days.

Botanic Garden officials said this particular flower was donated in 2016 and has never bloomed before -- until Tuesday.

Officials said corpse flowers don’t bloom often, and it will probably be years before this plant blooms again.

The Botanic Garden has named this blooming flower Ozzy in honor of the late rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Anyone interested in seeing -- or smelling -- Ozzy the corpse flower can do so by visiting the San Diego Botanic Garden, which has extended its hours until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch a livestream of the corpse flower:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS

DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS