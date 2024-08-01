North Island Credit Union places 'Give a Child a Book' donation bins at banks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — North Island Credit Union is continuing its commitment to the "If You Give a Child a Book" literacy campaign, collecting books at its branches around San Diego throughout August.

NICU is running the book drive as part of a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fun and ABC 10News.

From August 1 through August 31, community members are encouraged to drop off new books at any of its branch locations in San Diego County. Donated books should be appropriate for kindergarten through elementary school students.

All books will be given to students attending Title 1 schools in San Diego County.

Why does this book drive matter?

“This campaign will get books directly into the hands of children who need them most, helping address the literacy gap in our communities and providing the resources to support reading outside the classroom," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell.

The “If You Give a Child a Book“ campaign has distributed more than 500,000 books since its launch in 2016.

