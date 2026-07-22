Comic-Con staying in San Diego through 2030, mayor announces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Comic-Con won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, according to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

On Wednesday, hours before Comic-Con's Preview Night, Gloria announced the convention will continue to take place in America’s Finest City through 2030.

Comic-Con has been an annual San Diego summertime staple since 1970, when it began as a comic book fan gathering in a small room at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

The event moved to the San Diego Convention Center in 1991.

Gloria said, "Comic-Con belongs in San Diego, and today's announcement ensures this incredible tradition will continue here through 2030. This agreement is the result of years of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the fans, creators, businesses and workers who make Comic-Con unlike anything else in the world. We're proud to welcome everyone back to San Diego for another unforgettable year and excited about the future we're building together."

David Glanzer, Chief Communication and Strategy Officer of Comic-Con, added, "We are both excited and thrilled to remain in San Diego through 2030. We are grateful to the City, Tourism Authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come."

The mayor’s office stated: “Comic-Con 2026 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees during its four-day convention, following Preview Night on July 22. The event is projected to generate more than $160 million in regional economic impact through direct and indirect visitor spending.

More than 61,000 hotel room nights are expected to be booked during Comic-Con, with visitors projected to spend more than $95 million at local hotels, restaurants, attractions and businesses, supporting thousands of jobs throughout the region. Comic-Con is also projected to generate approximately $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the City of San Diego, helping fund essential neighborhood services.”

Comic-Con schedules, maps, and other event information can be found at https://www.comic-con.org.