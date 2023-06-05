Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

City of El Cajon announces 2023 Summer Movies in the Park series

Summer Movies in the Park
Summer Movies in the Park San Diego
Summer Movies in the Park
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 15:12:06-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of El Cajon has announced its 2023 Summer Movies in the Park lineup, which is set to take place in several of the city's scenic parks, offering families a chance to enjoy their favorite movies under the stars.

From action to romance, comedy to adventure, this year's series includes some classics and some new movies that can bring excitement and joy to audiences of all ages.

RELATED: Summer Movies in the Park return to San Diego on Memorial Day weekend

Check out the full list below:

Date

Park

Film

Friday, June 2

Johnson Elementary, 500 W Madison Ave.

Lightyear

Saturday, June 17

Wells Park, 1153 East Madison Ave.

DC League of Super Pets

Friday, June 23

Renette Park, 935 South Emerald Ave.

Puss in Boots 2

Friday, July 14

Bostonia Park, 1049 Bostonia Street

Top Gun – Maverick

Saturday, July 22

Bill Beck Park, 543 North Pierce Street

Sonic 2

Friday, July 28

Fletcher Hills Center, 2345 Center Place

The Goonies

Friday, August 11

Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Ave.

Hotel Transylvania 4

Saturday, August 19

Wells Park, 1153 East Madison Ave.

Jurassic World – Dominion

Movies are set to start 15 minutes after sunset.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!