City of El Cajon announces 2023 Summer Movies in the Park series

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of El Cajon has announced its 2023 Summer Movies in the Park lineup, which is set to take place in several of the city's scenic parks, offering families a chance to enjoy their favorite movies under the stars.

From action to romance, comedy to adventure, this year's series includes some classics and some new movies that can bring excitement and joy to audiences of all ages.

Check out the full list below:



Date Park Film Friday, June 2 Johnson Elementary, 500 W Madison Ave. Lightyear Saturday, June 17 Wells Park, 1153 East Madison Ave. DC League of Super Pets Friday, June 23 Renette Park, 935 South Emerald Ave. Puss in Boots 2 Friday, July 14 Bostonia Park, 1049 Bostonia Street Top Gun – Maverick Saturday, July 22 Bill Beck Park, 543 North Pierce Street Sonic 2 Friday, July 28 Fletcher Hills Center, 2345 Center Place The Goonies Friday, August 11 Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Ave. Hotel Transylvania 4 Saturday, August 19 Wells Park, 1153 East Madison Ave. Jurassic World – Dominion

Movies are set to start 15 minutes after sunset.