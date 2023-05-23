Watch Now
Summer Movies in the Park return to San Diego on Memorial Day weekend

Posted at 4:56 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 19:56:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Cinema and sunsets return to San Diego parks this summer as the county's Summer Movies in the Park program returns for its 16th year.

The free outdoor movies kick off on Friday, May 26, at dusk (about 15 minutes past sunset) and continue every Friday and Saturday in parks across San Diego County between May and October.

Families can enjoy free activities expected to start at 6:00 p.m. Organizers remind those attending to bring chairs and blankets.

This year's schedule includes 150 movies at several parks across the county and includes heritage and themed weekends:

  • Juneteenth (June 16 and 17)
  • Comic-Con (July 21-22)
  • Ladies Night (Aug. 12)
  • International Dog Day (Aug. 25 and 26)
  • Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15)
  • Halloween (late October)

For a full schedule of movies and where they'll be playing, check out the program's schedule. As a reminder, movies, dates, and locations are subject to change.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
