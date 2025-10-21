Carlsbad woman decorates her house in a clever spooky Taylor Swift theme

"It's been really funny seeing the community get behind everything," Brianna Rohrhoff, a Carlsbad homeowner said while standing in front of her home, the front yard taken over by Taylor Swift themed skeletons. "Someone left a flower by John Mayer's grave."

Brianna Rohrhoff lives off Greenhaven drive in Carlsbad, a street and neighborhood known for epic trick-or-treating and even more epic skeleton Halloween decor. She and her husband just bought a new home a few weeks ago, when Swift's most recent album dropped - and didn't want to "ruin the friendship" with her new neighbors.

Surprisingly, a Taylor Swift skeleton themed front lawn fits right in with her next-door-neighbor's jail themed front yard, complete with skeletons wearing black and white striped outfits. Other themes include a skeleton-staffed coffee shop and a "wild west" theme.

But Brianna is a self-proclaimed "swiftie" and after going to the eras tour twice, knew exactly what she would be doing for her theme. Many of the decorations on the front lawn are hand-made — paint, styrofoam, Pinterest and hard work are responsible for many of the creations. She says she decorated the front yard before they even moved in to avoid missing out on the fun.

After a couple of Instagram pages picked up her home, more people kept stopping by to snag pictures or scan the QR codes by each exhibit, complete with links to videos or lyrics they are referencing.

"I thought it was just kind of fun to move into the neighborhood and show up and show that we understood the assignment," Rohrhoff said.