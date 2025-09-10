Brigantine proposes $25.5M redevelopment of The Fish Market along Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A nearly $26 million makeover of The Fish Market along the Embarcadero on North Harbor Drive could be on the horizon.

According to a press release from the Port of San Diego, Brigantine Restaurants, which has operated restaurants around San Diego County since 1969, has proposed a $25.5 million investment to redevelop and modernize the site. The plan would keep the signature Fish Market while adding new dining options, including a second-story steak house and banquet facilities.

The Brigantine's vision for the project is transforming the property into a dining destination called "The Landing." It would have four standalone dining facilities: The Fish Market, The Little Market, Salt & Sear Prime Steak House and banquet rooms for private events.

As part of the renovation, a new, 6-foot-wide public waterfront walkway would be added around the facility, as well as new landscaping and public art.

The Brigantine and Gensler Conceptual rendering of The Landing for proposed redevelopment of The Fish Market.

The port says the Board of Port Commissioners advanced this proposed project to the environmental review phase during its Tuesday meeting.

“The Landing will transform this stretch of our waterfront into a premier destination,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “San Diego’s waterfront belongs to everyone, and projects like this ensure it stays that way by expanding public access and creating dynamic spaces to gather, dine, and celebrate. The Morton family’s vision blends elevated dining, a celebration of the sea, and a deep commitment to community – strengthening our economy, driving tourism, and showcasing the very best of San Diego’s bayfront.”

Mike Morton, Jr., the president and CEO of Brigantine Restaurants, says they're excited to have the Port Commission's backing.

"The Landing will be a wonderful enhancement to what the Duckett and Wilson families created, and we’re excited for the opportunity to redevelop the site," he says.

If the project receives final approval and the necessary permits, the existing two-story building would be demolished and replaced with a new building.

This is the plan for the new first floor:



The Fish Market: A casual seafood restaurant with about 280 seats, offering the freshest, locally sourced seafood. Patrons can enjoy indoor seating or the outdoor patio to take in the bayfront views and breeze.

A casual seafood restaurant with about 280 seats, offering the freshest, locally sourced seafood. Patrons can enjoy indoor seating or the outdoor patio to take in the bayfront views and breeze. The Little Market: A vibrant, fast-casual fish market with about 60 seats for indoor and outdoor dining. Offers high-quality food for dine-in or to-go orders. This shop will also have casual breakfast, coffee and gelato.

A vibrant, fast-casual fish market with about 60 seats for indoor and outdoor dining. Offers high-quality food for dine-in or to-go orders. This shop will also have casual breakfast, coffee and gelato. Banquet facilities: Two indoor banquet rooms and an outdoor patio with about 56 total seats for private events.

Here's what's planned for the second level:



Salt & Sear Prime Steak House: An upscale dining experience offering about 240 seats for indoor and outdoor dining with panoramic views of the San Diego Bay and USS Midway Museum. The menu includes prime cuts of steak, a curated selection of premium seafood, delectable side dishes and an extensive wine list.

An upscale dining experience offering about 240 seats for indoor and outdoor dining with panoramic views of the San Diego Bay and USS Midway Museum. The menu includes prime cuts of steak, a curated selection of premium seafood, delectable side dishes and an extensive wine list. Banquet facilities: Three indoor banquet rooms and an outdoor banquet patio with about 90 total seats for private events.

The environmental review for the project will follow guidelines from the California Environmental Quality Act. There are still several steps before this project is actually approved, including a lease amendment, financing and the aforementioned environmental review.

Brigantine Restaurants currently operates 21 restaurants, including several in the Port's jurisdiction.