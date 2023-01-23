'Beyond King Tut': Cinematic, immersive art experience coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A massive immersive experience celebrating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb is coming to San Diego this week, perfected with cinematic storytelling and historical artifacts from the golden king's life.

The multi-sensory exhibit “Beyond King Tut” will open at the Wyland Center on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

With nine multimedia galleries, the time-traveling adventure includes the 3,300 year old story of King Tut – his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming and National Geographic Museum director for the National Geographic Society.

“New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

Inside, guests can sightsee the wonders of modern and ancient Egypt, and join the exploration of King Tut’s tomb and descend into his burial chamber. They can also relive the discovery of the king’s tomb with all his treasures waiting inside and finally, join King Tut for a voyage through the underworld in a sweeping cinematic experience in the final immersive gallery.

“After the return of King Tut’s treasures to Egypt, Beyond King Tut brings together the all-stars of immersive art and the National Geographic Society to present a fascinating story in a whole new way, with a multi-sensory journey! Guests will get to experience the splendor of Egypt all around them, then take an imagined voyage with us to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife,” said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach.

Tickets are available starting Monday. The immersive experience runs from Jan. 27 to March 26.