After long hiatus from live shows, Slightly Stoopid to play at Petco Park for first time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time, San Diego's own Slightly Stoopid will play at Petco Park's Sycuan Stage this summer.

The Ocean Beach band will play at the park on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. and feature a special performance by eight-time Grammy winner Stephen "Ragga" Marley, the Don Carlos & The Dub Vision Band, and Boston-based band and rising reggae outfit The Elovaters.

According to the band, this will be their first traditional concert in more than two years, and the first time they've played at the ballpark. With the pandemic sidelining live music for 15 months, the band said this has been its longest break from live touring in their history.

"Stoked about playing Petco for the first time! So many great Padres memories as a kid growing up. Music is back in San Diego, and there’s no better place to be than Petco Park!" said band co-founder Miles Doughty.

Tickets will go on sale starting July 9 at 10 a.m and Padres members and members of the Slightly Stoopid fan club have access now. General admission tickets start at $55 and limited VIP tickets — which include close stage views, private bar, private restrooms, and more — begin at $255.

More information on tickets can be found online here.