Pandas are officially back in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pandas have officially returned to the San Diego Zoo!

Zoo officials on Friday confirmed Yun Chuan and Xin Bao's arrival Friday morning, marking the first pair of pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years.

San Diego is now the only place in the U.S. to have pandas.

However, San Diego Zoo officials said the public won't be able to see the panda pair for at least a few weeks; Yun Chuan and Xin Bao will spend the next few weeks acclimating to their new homes at the zoo.

Megan Owen, Vice President of Conservation Science at the San Diego Zoo, said, "The size of the habitats is enormous. We've also incorporated topographical features that are just going to make for an exciting and engaging habitat for the giant pandas."

Zoo officials said the panda pair will be in a natural habitat, closed off to the public for the time being, where they will be closely monitored by the Zoo's Wildlife Health and Care Teams.

Those teams will determine when they're ready to finally meet the public.