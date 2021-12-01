5 San Diego holiday favorites you don't want to miss this December

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holiday season is settling into San Diego County, and there are tons of fun traditions returning this season for residents.

Several holiday parades and events will kick off the month of December early, so families will have no shortage of opportunities to enjoy the season with loved ones.

But there are a handful of favorites that San Diegans love to check out every year:

Photo by Jim Cox

"Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" at the Old Globe Theater - An Old Globe favorite will return throughout December! The annual run of "Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" during the holidays brings the classic story to life on stage. The Old Globe Theatre will transform into the winter wonderland that is Who-ville for this seasonal spectacular. (More info)

Jonathan Horn A vendor delivers mini donuts to a car at the opening of Taste of December Nights on Dec. 4, 2020

Taste of December Nights - Running from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Inspiration Point Way, Taste of December Nights will feature 20 food trucks and vendors dishing out their most popular and delicious eats. There will also be festive entertainment around the event. (More info)

ABC 10News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights - On Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, San Diego's annual parade on the water returns to the bay during the Parade of Lights. Now in its 50th year, the parade promises to dazzle and entertain with about 80 decorated boats sailing across the water. (More info)

Julie Nguyen Ice Skating At The Viejas Outlet Center(12-14-2008)

Ice skating in San Diego - It may be a warmer winter in San Diego compared to other parts of the country, but that doesn't mean we have to miss out on the winter fun! Ice skating rinks will return again this year at Liberty Station (info), Hotel del Coronado (info), and Viejas Casino & Resort (info). Each location has different pricing, but delivers the same holiday fun of lacing up and hitting the ice.

Noah Homes Annual Enchanted Village

Enchanted Village - From Dec. 17 through Dec. 21, more than 8-acres at Noah Homes in Spring Valley will bring holiday excitement to all during Enchanted Village. This yearly event includes nightly musical performances, carolers, and tons of holiday displays and decorations. All proceeds benefit Noah Homes, a nonprofit providing housing and care to people with developmental disabilities. (More info)