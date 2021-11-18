'Taste of December Nights' bringing drive-thru food fest back to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the December Nights event we knew prior to the pandemic is still on pause, last year's "Taste of December Nights" will return to Balboa Park in December.

The three-day event will take place Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Inspiration Point Way. The event will feature 20 food trucks and vendors dishing out their most popular and delicious eats. There will also be festive entertainment around the event.

Visitors will have to remain in their cars for the event, and navigate food options drive-thru style, much like last year. However, visitors are encouraged to pick up their food and picnic somewhere in Balboa Park.

Masks will also be required when ordering food or picking up food or vendor maps.

Organizers are also packing some surprises for guests. The first 500 cars to arrive at the event each day will receive a Taste of December Nights tote bag filled with fun, festive items. Prizes will be given out to lucky guests throughout the day as well.

Keep an eye on the Taste of December Nights website for more information on food vendors leading up to the event, and what to know before going.