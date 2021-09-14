Watch
3 San Diego restaurants among OpenTable's 'Best Neighborhood Gems' for 2021

Posted at 1:37 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 16:37:21-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Attention, San Diego foodies: Three local restaurants are among OpenTable’s “100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021.”

The top 100 listing is based on what OpenTable said was “internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.” OpenTable also stated an overall score and eateries that were tagged as “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” helped determine who made the cut.

In San Diego, these three restaurants made OpenTable’s list:

Twenty-five California restaurants made the top 100 rankings.

OpenTable said its list highlights “the restaurants that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality."

Click here to view OpenTable’s complete list

