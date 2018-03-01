Tickets for Belmont Park's Easter egg hunt go on sale Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Tickets go on sale for Belmont Park’s Easter egg hunt Thursday.

The event offers tons of great activities for the kids including photos with the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt in the park and one on the beach.

Children’s tickets for the Easter egg hunts are $5. The hunt will be held Sunday April 1.

For those looking to do something with the whole family, the park is also offering a family brunch on the boardwalk at Draft.

