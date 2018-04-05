Disneyland will soon allow guests to order food with their mobile app

(KGTV) - It will soon be easier to enjoy your favorite Disneyland foods during a day at the park.

Disney will soon roll out a new mobile ordering service for food through its Disneyland App. With the new feature, guests will be able to place orders while at the park without waiting in line to order.

Here's how it works: Guests use the app to place a food order at any participating restaurant and select an arrival time window for pickup. Guests will be notified when their order is ready for pick up at a designated window. That's it.

RELATED: Several Downtown Disney businesses to close for 700-room hotel

Annual pass holders will also be able to use their discount on food through the app.

The park has not announced which restaurants will be offered through the service.

Disneyland's mobile feature is the park's latest app push. Recently, the park introduced the "MaxPass," which allows users to make Fastpass selections from their phone for $10 a day.