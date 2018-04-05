Disneyland will soon allow guests to order food with their mobile app
Mark Saunders
12:57 PM, Apr 5, 2018
(KGTV) - It will soon be easier to enjoy your favorite Disneyland foods during a day at the park.
Disney will soon roll out a new mobile ordering service for food through its Disneyland App. With the new feature, guests will be able to place orders while at the park without waiting in line to order.
Here's how it works: Guests use the app to place a food order at any participating restaurant and select an arrival time window for pickup. Guests will be notified when their order is ready for pick up at a designated window. That's it.