Disneyland announces ticket deal for Southern California residents

(KGTV) - Disneyland Resort is offering a special ticket deal for Southern California residents.
The discount is up to 25 percent off select multi-day tickets:
2-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $159
2-day Park Hopper ticket for $204
3-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $199
3-day Park Hopper ticket for $244
Tickets expire May 24, 2018. March 23 through April 8 are blocked out.
The ticket offer is valid for Southern California residents with zip codes between 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within zip codes 21000-22999. Proof of residency is required for purchase and admission.