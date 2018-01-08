Disneyland announces ticket deal for Southern California residents

Allison Horn
11:25 AM, Jan 8, 2018

(KGTV) - Disneyland Resort is offering a special ticket deal for Southern California residents.

The discount is up to 25 percent off select multi-day tickets:

  • 2-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $159
  • 2-day Park Hopper ticket for $204
  • 3-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $199
  • 3-day Park Hopper ticket for $244

Tickets expire May 24, 2018. March 23 through April 8 are blocked out.

The ticket offer is valid for Southern California residents with zip codes between 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within zip codes 21000-22999. Proof of residency is required for purchase and admission.

