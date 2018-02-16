Disney will open its nostalgia-packed 'Toy Story Land' this summer

(KGTV) - Disney's latest expansion is loading up the nostalgia that captured the imaginations of 90s kids everywhere.

Disney announced Friday their "Toy Story Land" expansion at Walt Disney World Resort will open June 30 at the park's Hollywood Studios.

The 11-acre expansion will take guests on a Slinky Dog Dash roller coasters, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Toy Story-inspired carnival games.

RELATED: Disneyland raises price on tickets, annual passes

Throughout the land, guests can expect to run into their favorite Toy Story characters including Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and others.

"With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios," Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said. "This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy."

Here's a quick look: