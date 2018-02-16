Disney will open its nostalgia-packed 'Toy Story Land' this summer

Throughout the land, guests can expect to run into their favorite Toy Story characters including Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and others.
"With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios," Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said. "This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy."