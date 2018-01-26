Disney on Ice skates into Valley View Casino Center this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Snow is in San Diego's forecast this weekend - in addition to a lineup of iconic Disney characters.

"Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart" comes to Valley View Casino Center from January 25 to 28, featuring Disney stars take to the ice, dance, and sing to fan-favorite songs.

Tickets for the show begin at $15 and can be purchased online.

This weekend's performance will feature characters from "Finding Dory," "Inside Out," and "Frozen" dancing alongside Disney princesses in a wintery adventure.

10News caught up with Jessica Hatfield, who plays Princess Jasmine in the show, to find out what goes into the snowy spectacle.

"A little-known fact is I skate alongside my husband who plays Aladdin," Hatfield said. "If feels pretty natural. Our number is really exciting and fun to skate. There are a lot of dynamic tricks that we do and crazy stunts that we do."

But it's not all fun and games. A lot of work goes into putting on each show.

"So we travel from city to city each week, we have to unpack our stuff in each hotel and pack it up again. The crew does a ton of work getting the venues ready," Hatfield said. "Sometimes we travel to venues that don't have an ice surface so we have to build the ice from scratch ourselves."

Watch more of our Facebook Live with Hatfield: