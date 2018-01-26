Southern California museums offer free admission this weekend

Fair
(KGTV) - Southern California museums will be free this Sunday, if you’re willing to drive to Los Angeles.
This is the 13th year of the Free-For-All event, supported by the organization SoCal Museums. The group’s website says it hopes to raise awareness of free visitor days available year-round.
Select San Diego museums in Balboa Park are free on certain days of the month.
Here is the full list of Los Angeles-area museums participating in the one-day event on Jan. 28:
Annenberg Space for Photography
Autry Museum of the American West
The Broad
California African American Museum
California Science Center
General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Craft & Folk Art Museum
Descanso Gardens
Forest Lawn Museum
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Getty Center
Getty Villa
Free, timed tickets are required. Visit getty.edu.
GRAMMY Museum
Hammer Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Japanese American National Museum
Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.
Kidspace Children’s Museum
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Museum of Tolerance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
*General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.
Orange County Museum of Art
The Paley Center for Media
Palm Springs Art Museum
Pasadena Museum of California Art
Petersen Automotive Museum
Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/museum-free-for-all-day-tickets-41631960314#tickets.
Pomona College Museum of Art
Riverside Art Museum
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Skirball Cultural Center
Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
Excludes tours of the historic house and grounds.
University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach
Join us for opening reception of Robert Irwin: Site Determined 4-6 pm, January 28. Closed January 27.
USC Fisher Museum
Offering free admission on Saturday, January 27, instead of Sunday, January 28.
USC Pacific Asia Museum
Zimmer Children’s Museum