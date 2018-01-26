Southern California museums offer free admission this weekend

(KGTV) - Southern California museums will be free this Sunday, if you’re willing to drive to Los Angeles.

This is the 13th year of the Free-For-All event, supported by the organization SoCal Museums. The group’s website says it hopes to raise awareness of free visitor days available year-round.

Select San Diego museums in Balboa Park are free on certain days of the month.

Here is the full list of Los Angeles-area museums participating in the one-day event on Jan. 28:

Annenberg Space for Photography

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center

General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Getty Center

Getty Villa

Free, timed tickets are required. Visit getty.edu.

GRAMMY Museum

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Japanese American National Museum

Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.

Kidspace Children’s Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

*General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum

Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/museum-free-for-all-day-tickets-41631960314#tickets.

Pomona College Museum of Art

Riverside Art Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center

Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

Excludes tours of the historic house and grounds.

University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach

Join us for opening reception of Robert Irwin: Site Determined 4-6 pm, January 28. Closed January 27.

USC Fisher Museum

Offering free admission on Saturday, January 27, instead of Sunday, January 28.

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Zimmer Children’s Museum