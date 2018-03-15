Del Mar Mesa ranked best place in California to raise a family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Del Mar Mesa is the best place in California to raise a family, according to niche.com.

The website ranked more than 1,000 places in California based on things like cost of living, public schools, safety, jobs and local amenities.

The report was based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, Department of Education and millions of residential reviews.

The list below shows other places in California ranked on the list:

Del Mar Mesa Via de la Valle Torrey Hills Los Altos Hills Pacific Highlands Ranch

