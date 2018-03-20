Dairy Queen, Rita's giving away free ice cream for first day of spring
Mark Saunders
11:08 AM, Mar 20, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - What better way can there be to start off spring than with some free ice cream?
Local Dairy Queen and Rita's locations will celebrate springtime by offering a free icy treat Tuesday at locations around San Diego County.
"We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day," Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said. "This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us."
Dairy Queen is giving away free vanilla ice cream cones for its annual free cone day on March 20. One free cone is available per customer. Available while supplies last. Dairy Queen is also accepting donations for Children's Miracle Network hospitals.